Search

Advanced search

Norwich to welcome Archbishop of Canterbury

PUBLISHED: 06:50 07 November 2018 | UPDATED: 06:53 07 November 2018

The Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby. Picture: Jeff Overs/BBC

The Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby. Picture: Jeff Overs/BBC

Archant

The Archbishop of Canterbury begins his three-day visit to Norfolk in Norwich today.

Norwich welcomes the Archbishop of Canterbury – Welcome board on the railings of the Parish Church of St Giles-on-the-Hill, Norwich. Picture: Parish Church of St Giles-on-the-HillNorwich welcomes the Archbishop of Canterbury – Welcome board on the railings of the Parish Church of St Giles-on-the-Hill, Norwich. Picture: Parish Church of St Giles-on-the-Hill

During his visit to the county the Most Rev Justin Welby will swap his robes for a lifejacket and head out to sea on Caister Lifeboat, lead a service at the Roman Catholic Cathedral, and have a go at serving fish and chips.

The Archbishop’s tour of Norwich will start with a midday service at St John the Baptist Roman Catholic Cathedral.

It is believed this will be the first time an Archbishop of Canterbury will have spoken at Norwich’s Catholic cathedral.

From there he will walk through Norwich, visiting various organisations before heading to Norwich Cathedral for a 7pm event bringing together speakers from Norwich’s twin city Koblenz, the Norwich Hebrew Congregation, the charity New Routes and the Bishop of the Roman Catholic Diocese of East Anglia.

There will also be a ‘Vigil for Reconciliation’ – a period of silent reflection and prayer following the event.

The Rt Rev Graham James, the Bishop of Norwich, said: “I’m delighted that Archbishop Justin will be spending time in the diocese.

“Archbishop Justin knows Norfolk well, having spent a good deal of time here with members of his family and their friends during his childhood.

“His affection for Norfolk dates from those early days, and I know that he will be assured a warm welcome.”

On Thursday, the Archbishop will head to the coast, where he will lead at 11am service at Caister Lifeboat Station before going out to sea on a lifeboat.

In the evening, members of the public are invited to attend an evening of fish and chips with the archbishop – who will be in conversation with BBC journalist Andrew Sinclair at Great Yarmouth Minster.

The archbishop will finish his visit to our part of the world on Friday, in north Norfolk.

To book a free place at the Great Yarmouth Minster event, go to www.dioceseofnorwich.org/archbishop

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Norfolk hotel is named the most romantic place to stay in the UK

Strattons Hotel. Photo provided by Strattons Hotel.

‘Filthy’ restaurant closed due to severe cockroach infestation

Norwich Magistrates’ Court today granted South Norfolk Council a prohibition order to shut Diss Tandoori, at Shelfanger Road, Diss. Photo: South Norfolk Council

Updated Motorcyclist dies and man arrested after Great Yarmouth crash

The fatal accident scene in Southtown Road where a motorcyclist died. Picture: Joseph Norton

Teenager facing drink driving charge after car landed in tree

How did it get there? Mystery surrounds BMW stuck several feet up a tree. Photo: Jonathan Burrows

Nurse struck off after lack of English put hospital patients at risk

The Italian nurse demonstrated a lack of competence while working at the NNUH, a hearing ruled. Photo: Archant

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Public urged to help police catch wanted Norwich woman

Holly Macro, who is wanted by Norfolk police. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary.

Ten free and cheap events in Norfolk this week - from a gift fair to film festival

Norfolk Gift and Food Fair

Motorcyclist killed in Great Yarmouth crash is named

The fatal accident scene in Southtown Road where a motorcyclist died. Picture: Joseph Norton

Opening date revealed for new Lidl supermarket

Artist's impression of the proposed new Lidl store in Sprowston, which is due to open in November. Photo: Submitted

Family’s shock as housing developers cover their car in mud and start work at 6.30am

Terie and Peter Hurrell's car was covered in mud on the Persimmon Estate in Wymondham. PHOTO: Terie Hurrell

Show Job Lists
Heavy Rain

Heavy Rain

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast