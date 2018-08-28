Norwich to welcome Archbishop of Canterbury

The Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby. Picture: Jeff Overs/BBC Archant

The Archbishop of Canterbury begins his three-day visit to Norfolk in Norwich today.

Norwich welcomes the Archbishop of Canterbury – Welcome board on the railings of the Parish Church of St Giles-on-the-Hill, Norwich. Picture: Parish Church of St Giles-on-the-Hill Norwich welcomes the Archbishop of Canterbury – Welcome board on the railings of the Parish Church of St Giles-on-the-Hill, Norwich. Picture: Parish Church of St Giles-on-the-Hill

During his visit to the county the Most Rev Justin Welby will swap his robes for a lifejacket and head out to sea on Caister Lifeboat, lead a service at the Roman Catholic Cathedral, and have a go at serving fish and chips.

The Archbishop’s tour of Norwich will start with a midday service at St John the Baptist Roman Catholic Cathedral.

It is believed this will be the first time an Archbishop of Canterbury will have spoken at Norwich’s Catholic cathedral.

From there he will walk through Norwich, visiting various organisations before heading to Norwich Cathedral for a 7pm event bringing together speakers from Norwich’s twin city Koblenz, the Norwich Hebrew Congregation, the charity New Routes and the Bishop of the Roman Catholic Diocese of East Anglia.

There will also be a ‘Vigil for Reconciliation’ – a period of silent reflection and prayer following the event.

The Rt Rev Graham James, the Bishop of Norwich, said: “I’m delighted that Archbishop Justin will be spending time in the diocese.

“Archbishop Justin knows Norfolk well, having spent a good deal of time here with members of his family and their friends during his childhood.

“His affection for Norfolk dates from those early days, and I know that he will be assured a warm welcome.”

On Thursday, the Archbishop will head to the coast, where he will lead at 11am service at Caister Lifeboat Station before going out to sea on a lifeboat.

In the evening, members of the public are invited to attend an evening of fish and chips with the archbishop – who will be in conversation with BBC journalist Andrew Sinclair at Great Yarmouth Minster.

The archbishop will finish his visit to our part of the world on Friday, in north Norfolk.

To book a free place at the Great Yarmouth Minster event, go to www.dioceseofnorwich.org/archbishop