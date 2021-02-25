Bishop of Norwich chosen as Church of England's environment leader

Published: 6:00 AM February 25, 2021

Bishop of Norwich, the Rt Rev Graham Usher, with hazel tree saplings, which he gives to confirmation candidates as a nod to Mother Julian of Norwich, the 14th-century mystic.

The Bishop of Norwich has been picked by the Archbishop of Canterbury to lead the Church of England's environment and sustainability programme.

The Rt Rev Graham Usher has been charged with leading "bold, deliberate and collaborative action" from June to tackle climate change and biodiversity loss, with the aim of achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2030.

He replaces the Bishop of Salisbury, the Rt Rev Nicholas Holtam, who will retire later this year after seven years of leading the environment programme.

The Rt Rev Graham Usher, Bishop of Norwich, in his garden. - Credit: Diocese of Norwich/Luke W Bryant

Bishop Graham has a degree in ecological science and has written two books about the relationship between spirituality and landscape. He is also a keen beekeeper.

He said he was "delighted" to take on the new role.

"Responding to the climate and biodiversity crises that the planet faces is not a luxury in the ministry of the Church but an urgent imperative for our mission," the Bishop added.