Have you won Archant’s Win Cash Competition?

PUBLISHED: 11:19 04 March 2019 | UPDATED: 11:54 04 March 2019

The winners of the Win Cash competition have been announced. Picture: Archant

The winners of the Win Cash competition have been announced. Picture: Archant

Archant

The winners of the Archant Win Cash competitions that have been running in our daily and weekly publications have been announced.

Readers could win £1,000 by sending in a token from the Eastern Daily Press or Evening News.

And £500 was up for grabs from weekly publications the Great Yarmouth Mercury, Beccles and Bungay Journal, North Norfolk News, Lowestoft Journal, Dereham Times and the Fakenham and Wells Times.

The competition ran until January 24 in the EDP and Evening News and until February 2 in the other papers.

Winners

• EDP and Evening News - £1,000, Paul Bird.

• Great Yarmouth Mercury - £500, Susan Price

• Beccles and Bungay Jounral - £500, Doreen Keable

• North Norfolk News - £500, Ruth Ducker

• Lowestoft Journal - £500, Linda Miller

• Dereham and Fakenham Times - £500, Evelyn Rout

Archant’s Ben Hunt said: “Coming into the New Year can be a difficult time, the Festive Period is over and we’re all short of money, so it’s great to give our readers the opportunity to relieve some of that pressure and I am ecstatic for all our winners.”

