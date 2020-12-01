Published: 11:01 AM December 1, 2020 Updated: 11:09 AM December 1, 2020

Après Ski Village will open in the Castle Gardens and run from December 4 until Christmas Eve. - Credit: Après Ski Village Norwich

An Après Ski inspired event is coming to Norwich this December along with “traditional favourites”

The “Après Ski Village” will open in Castle Gardens, Norwich and will run from December 4 until Christmas Eve with there being potential for it to extend beyond this period.

The event will feature a brand new “Après Ski” bar which will serve beers in frosted steins, a selection of wines from France, English sparkling wine, and the festive favourite mulled wine.

On the site, there will be a variety of food on offer. The Après Village Tower Grill will have various hot foods like the traditional German Bratwurst.

- Credit: Après Ski Village Norwich

Joining them will be the House of Nutella to serve treats from crepes to toasted marshmallows and everything in-between.

Across the Castle Gardens, there will be fun and games to keep visitors entertained with a festive vibe.

The final offering is the Après Ski Village Mini Chalets which are for a maximum of six people. There are time slots for the chalets to be prebooked.

To ensure it is safe for visitors, the entire site will operate with a one-way system. There will be different entrances and exits, direction arrows and social distancing in place. There will be separate seating areas and many hand sanitizing stations throughout the gardens.

Eddie Mcgee, the event co-ordinator, said: “We have worked hard on designing an exciting new event for Norwich, and we are proud of our stunning Après Ski Village Norwich.

“This will bring some much-needed laughter and festive cheer after a really tough year for us all.”

He added that he hopes “everyone will come and sample the atmosphere and have some fun with us in a safe, well-organised and COVID 19 secure event.”

This bar will coincide with the opening of a winter beer garden with a Scandinavian influence next month. Mysabar, due to be set up in Castle Quarter, will have one large tent for guests and three others for food and drink.

For information, mini chalet bookings and competitions, you can visit their Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/apresskivillagenorwich