Search

Advanced search

Bid to build on land where subsiding house was evacuated on Christmas Eve

PUBLISHED: 06:45 01 June 2020

The empty plot (behind the metal fence) where Neil Harrison's end of terrace house on Finkelgate collapsed on Christmas Eve nine years ago. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The empty plot (behind the metal fence) where Neil Harrison's end of terrace house on Finkelgate collapsed on Christmas Eve nine years ago. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

An application to build two new studio apartments on land where a previous property had to be evacuated on Christmas Eve due to subsidence has been submitted to Norwich City Council.

The end terrace house on Finklegate is in danger of collapsing.The end terrace house on Finklegate is in danger of collapsing.

In 2012, a Victorian end-of-terrace house at 16 Finklegate had to be knocked down because subsidence had made the property unsafe and unhabitable.

The problems started on Christmas Eve 2010, when cracks started appearing in the walls of the house.

There were fears the house was sinking so much - dropping by around 30cm - that it could collapse and scaffolding was erected to stabilise it.

Four homes on the street were evacuated and, the following day, signs of subsidence were spotted in the road.

Collapsing end of terrace house in Finklegate, Norwich.; Photo: Bill SmithCollapsing end of terrace house in Finklegate, Norwich.; Photo: Bill Smith

Finklegate was also closed to traffic.

An investigation found a geological feature and a burst underground water-main was what had led to the subsidence.

You may also want to watch:

The council eventually gave permission for the house to be demolished and that work was completed in April 2012.

Finklegate subsidence.Finklegate subsidence.

Since then, three applications to build on the site have been submitted to the council, one for a three bedroom home in 2016 which was approved but never built.

Then in 2017, two further applications were submitted for a single storey home which was approved but never built.

Now, eight years after the original property was demolished, a new bid to build on the land next to Notre Dame High School has been submitted to the council.

The landowner has also acquired a 1m strip of land to the west of the property, increasing the size of the plot.

Work in progress to demolish the house in Finklegate that was damaged by subsidence. Photo by Simon FinlayWork in progress to demolish the house in Finklegate that was damaged by subsidence. Photo by Simon Finlay

The application, which has been submitted by Verticus Ltd, states the new property would be “a continuation of the of the traditional Victorian terrace, with a pitched roof, red brick walls and timber sash windows.”

It says: “Rather than being a single dwelling however, this new property will comprise two separate studio apartments, one on the ground floor and another at first floor, accessed via its own staircase from a communal lobby.”

If approved the bid would also see the enclosed communal courtyard at the back of the plot used for shared bins and a cycle storage area.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Out of control bonfire spread to shed and tree

Twenty fire fighters were called to Yew Tree Court in Hockering on Sunday after a bonfire, spread to a shed and tree. Picture: Submitted

Driver caught doing 130mph on the NDR

A driver has been caught doing 130mph on the NDR. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘How could you do that to children?’ - Family’s lockdown hot tub stolen during midnight raid

Marie Corbett's children Morgan, 9, Marley, 2, and Willow, 7, enjoying their hot tub in Great Yarmouth before it was stolen on May 30. Picture: Marie Corbett.

Did you see the historic SpaceX rocket over Norfolk?

Did you spot Elon Musk's SpaceX rocket in Norfolk? Alan Murphy saw a white dot fly over his Aylsham home at 10.16pm on Saturday night Picture: Alan Murphy

Dad jokes (chapter 11) to keep you chuckling in lockdown

In one ear and out the udder?

Most Read

Out of control bonfire spread to shed and tree

Twenty fire fighters were called to Yew Tree Court in Hockering on Sunday after a bonfire, spread to a shed and tree. Picture: Submitted

Driver caught doing 130mph on the NDR

A driver has been caught doing 130mph on the NDR. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘How could you do that to children?’ - Family’s lockdown hot tub stolen during midnight raid

Marie Corbett's children Morgan, 9, Marley, 2, and Willow, 7, enjoying their hot tub in Great Yarmouth before it was stolen on May 30. Picture: Marie Corbett.

Did you see the historic SpaceX rocket over Norfolk?

Did you spot Elon Musk's SpaceX rocket in Norfolk? Alan Murphy saw a white dot fly over his Aylsham home at 10.16pm on Saturday night Picture: Alan Murphy

Dad jokes (chapter 11) to keep you chuckling in lockdown

In one ear and out the udder?

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘How could you do that to children?’ - Family’s lockdown hot tub stolen during midnight raid

Marie Corbett's children Morgan, 9, Marley, 2, and Willow, 7, enjoying their hot tub in Great Yarmouth before it was stolen on May 30. Picture: Marie Corbett.

Lockdown food demand has created a ‘pivotal moment’ for organic farming

Nick Padwick, farm manager at Ken Hill Estate in west Norfolk, is using Countryside Stewardship funding to convert land to organic production and establish marshland and wildlife corridors. Picture: Ken Hill Estate

‘Look out for your neighbours’ - Man, 75, found at home with no food and broken freezer

Residents have been urged to keep looking out for their neighbours. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Bid to build on land where subsiding house was evacuated on Christmas Eve

The empty plot (behind the metal fence) where Neil Harrison's end of terrace house on Finkelgate collapsed on Christmas Eve nine years ago. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Lockdown: Everything you need to know about the new rules

People out cycling and exercising in Eaton Park during lockdown. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
Drive 24