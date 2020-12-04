Appeal to trace missing man who was last seen in Norwich

Published: 2:31 PM December 4, 2020

Stephen Underwood, who has been reported as missing to the police - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

A man who was last seen in Norwich has been reported as missing, prompting a police appeal to trace him.

Stephen Underwood, 33, was last seen on Waterloo Road on the edge of the city at around 2.45pm on Thursday, December 3.

Mr Underwood is described as white, around 5ft 5in in height and of medium built.

He has red hair and a bristly beard and was last seen wearing a tan coloured fleece, jeans, boots and a baseball cap. He was carrying a large camouflage back pack.

A spokesman for Norfolk Constabulary said officers are concerned for Mr Underwood's welfare and are keen to hear from anybody who may have seen him.

They added that while he was last seen in Norwich, it is also understood he may be in the Loddon area.

Anybody with information regarding his whereabouts should contact the police on 101, quoting incident number 258 of December 3