Burglars cut hole in fence to steal Labrador from kennel



Sabrina Johnson

Published: 3:19 PM February 26, 2021   
Police are appealing for information after this labrador was stolen from an address in Hockering.

An investigation has been launched after a valuable Labrador was stolen from a secure kennel in Norfolk.

The female dog was taken from an address in Mattishall Lane, Hockering, sometime between 4pm on Tuesday, February 23 and 9am on Wednesday, February 24.

Suspect(s) cut a hole in a fence, before damaging a number of locks to get into the kennel.

Another female Labrador dog, housed in the same kennel, was found running loose nearby.

Officers are keen to trace the missing four-year-old dog, and are appealing for anyone who may have seen suspicious activity in the area around the time of the burglary to come forward.

Anyone with information should contact PC Aliysha Pearson in the Op Solve team on 101, quoting crime reference number 36/12013/21.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.


