Appeal for witnesses after a collision involving a motorcyclist

Police are appealing for witnesses following a collision between a car and a motorbike in Norwich.

The incident took place at around 1.19pm yesterday (Wednesday, June 12) when a Red Alfa Romeo and a Yamaha motorbike collided on the junction between Lime Tree Road and Newmarket Road.

Following the collision, the motorcyclist was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital with serious leg injuries.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or anyone with dashcam footage should contact PC Kayleigh Whittock on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.