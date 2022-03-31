News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

The 20ft fish which could make a Norfolk comeback

Author Picture Icon

Chris Bishop

Published: 5:36 PM March 31, 2022
EMBARGOED TO 0001 WEDNESDAY MARCH 30 Undated handout photo issued by the Blue Marine Foundation of t

The public is being encouraged to record sightings of sturgeon to help the return of the critically-endangered fish to UK waters - Credit: PA

A critically-endangered fish - which can grow up to 20ft in length - could eventually start to swim in Norfolk rivers again.

Sturgeon were once common in large lowland rivers around the UK, including the Ouse in west Norfolk.

But the fish, which live up to 100 years, were driven to the point of extinction centuries ago by over-fishing, the building of barriers like weirs and sluices, and pollution.

Now, breeding projects in France and Germany have led to the so-called "dinosaur fish" - which date back to the Jurassic period and survived the demise of the dinosaurs and other mass extinctions - starting to return to the sea off the south coast of England.

And it is hoped their resurgence there may ultimately lead to them returning to their former habitats - including the Ouse, Severn and Thames.

EMBARGOED TO 0001 WEDNESDAY MARCH 30 Undated handout photo issued by Pymoor Cambridge Community Arch

A sturgeon caught near Ely in 1906 - Credit: PA

Sturgeon return to rivers in the summer months to spawn before disappearing back to sea where they feed on bottom-dwelling species such as worms and mussels.

The UK Sturgeon Alliance is attempting to reverse the decline of the migratory fish and bring it back to UK waters. It is appealing for people to report sightings.

Most Read

  1. 1 A47 reopens after it closed due to incidents caused by freezing weather
  2. 2 Vandals cause £10,000 worth of damage to Roys store
  3. 3 'A tough decision' - Norwich takeaway closing after six months
  1. 4 Norfolk pub 'absolutely packed' as it reopens with new owners and refurb
  2. 5 Missing 38-year-old woman found safe and receiving 'medical support'
  3. 6 Why you should take a meter reading before April 1
  4. 7 Media officer found dead at home described as an 'amazing man'
  5. 8 £30,000 contract awarded to councillor's friend branded 'inappropriate'
  6. 9 Cold winds to hit Norfolk with chance of snow
  7. 10 Snow flurries hit Norfolk after week of sunny weather

A Save the Sturgeon website aims to raise awareness of the fish and allows users to log records of spotting the fish, which will be fed into a database to help the alliance understand its current presence.

The alliance is formed of the Zoological Society of London, Blue Marine Foundation, Institute of Fisheries Management and the Severn Rivers Trust.

EMBARGOED TO 0001 WEDNESDAY MARCH 30 Undated handout photo issued by Philip Freudenberg of a small s

A young sturgeon bred as part of a European reintroduction programme - Credit: PA

Alex Hubberstey, project co-ordinator from the Blue Marine Foundation, said: "Sturgeon have survived multiple mass extinctions, but humans have driven these extraordinary fish to the brink of total disappearance.

"My hope is that sturgeon will once again be a regular sight in our rivers and coasts."

Sturgeon were considered such good eating that they were dubbed Royal fish - meaning any caught must first be offered to the monarch before being sold or disposed of.

The last recorded UK sturgeon was found in the River Tywi, in Carmarthenshire, in 1993.

People can find out more about sturgeon or record sightings at savethesturgeon.com

King's Lynn News

Don't Miss

Edward Allen, of Russell Scientific Instruments in Dereham, which is set to close

'My staff are best in the world' - esteemed firm to close after 160 years

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon
Sheringham beach has been awarded a blue flag. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

North Norfolk beach named one of UK's best for 2022

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
Darren Eadie and Steve Pymm outside Pymm and Co Estate Agents in Norwich

Former NCFC footballer teams up with city estate agent for new venture

Rebecca MacNaughton

Author Picture Icon
Norwich City Centre, Norwich train station exterior Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

British Transport Police

Person dies after being hit by train near Norwich

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon