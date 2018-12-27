Search

Can you help trace the owner of this WW2 service book found in a Norwich attic?

27 December, 2018 - 11:51
A letter and photograph addressed to Henry Charles Herbert. Photo: Matthew Brighton

Archant

A long-forgotten service book belonging to a Second World War soldier has been discovered in the attic of a Norwich home.

Engineer Matthew Brighton found the item in the loft of his house on Manby Road and is now appealing to find the owner or their family.

The service book belongs to a man named Henry Charles Herbert, who worked as a labourer before he enlisted for the army in 1943.

Photographs and letters were found alongside the book.

Mr Brighton, 31, who lives on the Heartsease estate and works for BT Openreach, said: “Before giving it to a museum I thought I would see if any of his family wants it.

“It must be of value to someone, however little. If it was my grandad I would want to know about it and would want to keep it.”

Details about Mr Herbert are limited, but he would be aged 94 today.

His service book shows he enlisted for the Territorial Army at Edgware, London, on January 23, 1943. He would have been 18 at the time.

The book shows he was 5ft 8in tall with a “fresh” complexion, blue eyes and fair hair.

He was released from service on January 23, 1948 at Aldershot.

A testimonial given at the time describes him as an “honest” and “hardworking” man.

The testimonial adds: “He is a good driver of 1.C. vehicles and has a knowledge of maintenance. [He is] a willing and conscientious man.”

Mr Brighton said he discovered the book while looking in the loft for Christmas decorations “a few days ago”.

He has lived in his council house for more than four years, but said he had not properly explored the attic before.

The book was found with photographs and a letter which had a link to Italy.

Mr Brighton said: “The book had a wallet section which I suppose they were allowed to put in things that were close to them.

“There was a letter, but it was pretty hard to read. There was also quite a good photo of a young lady.

“When I found it I assumed it would be someone local, but I don’t know if they even lived in this house because there are stamps from Luton, Aldershot and writing from Italy.”

• To get in touch with Mr Brighton, email luke.powell@archant.co.uk or call 01603 772684

