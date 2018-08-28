Video

Apache Attack Helicopter lands on school playing field

Apache Attack helicopter visits Sir John Leman School, Beccles. PHOTO: Jamie Honeywood Jamie Honeywood. Archant

Pupils were blown away, almost literally, when an Apache Attack Helicopter touched down on their school playing field.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The chopper landed at Sir John Leman High School, in Ringsfield Road, Beccles, on Monday, December 3 to mark the beginning of the school’s Raising and Giving (RAG) Week.

The children of one of the Apache’s pilots attend the school – which provided the perfect opportunity to kick the charity week off in style.

Apache Attack helicopter visits Sir John Leman School, Beccles. PHOTO: Jamie Honeywood Apache Attack helicopter visits Sir John Leman School, Beccles. PHOTO: Jamie Honeywood

Headteacher Michael Taylor said the day would be one pupils will look back on for years to come.

He said: “It landed here to kick start RAG week for the school. It was just amazing; you could hear it long before you could see it.

Apache Attack helicopter visits Sir John Leman School, Beccles. PHOTO: Jamie Honeywood Apache Attack helicopter visits Sir John Leman School, Beccles. PHOTO: Jamie Honeywood

“It circled around and then made a very controlled, impressive landing – blowing all the leaves on the field.

“Because it was a nice bright day we could see it coming from a distance. It was very impressive and most of the school were able to come and watch.”

Apache Attack helicopter visits Sir John Leman School, Beccles. PHOTO: Jamie Honeywood Apache Attack helicopter visits Sir John Leman School, Beccles. PHOTO: Jamie Honeywood

Mr Taylor added: “It was a memorable moment for the youngsters. A moment they will look back and say ‘Do you remember when?’”

“They were just awestruck that it was there and on their own school field. It’s important as a school we provide those special moments – it was a special day for us.”

Apache Attack helicopter visits Sir John Leman School, Beccles. PHOTO: Jamie Honeywood Apache Attack helicopter visits Sir John Leman School, Beccles. PHOTO: Jamie Honeywood

As part of RAG week the school is raising funds for Beccles Men’s Shed, Alzheimer’s UK and its own charity, Aluwani.

Last year pupils raised £3,331 for its chosen charities and is hoping to gather more than £3,500.

Apache Attack helicopter visits Sir John Leman School, Beccles. PHOTO: Jamie Honeywood Apache Attack helicopter visits Sir John Leman School, Beccles. PHOTO: Jamie Honeywood

Beccles Men’s Shed supports local men and women feeling isolated while Alzheimer’s UK was chosen as a member of the school community is currently suffering from the disease.

Mr Taylor added: “Over the last 10 years Aluwani has offered drop-in day care centre for over 3,500 orphaned or vulnerable children in the Limpopo region of South Africa.

Apache Attack helicopter visits Sir John Leman School, Beccles. PHOTO: Jamie Honeywood Apache Attack helicopter visits Sir John Leman School, Beccles. PHOTO: Jamie Honeywood

“We like to have an international, national and local charity.

“It helps us raise awareness for pupils of the needs in our society, in a place like Suffolk which can be very remote it is important to open their eyes to the wider world.”

Apache Attack helicopter visits Sir John Leman School, Beccles. PHOTO: Jamie Honeywood Apache Attack helicopter visits Sir John Leman School, Beccles. PHOTO: Jamie Honeywood

Apache Attack helicopter visits Sir John Leman School, Beccles. PHOTO: Jamie Honeywood Apache Attack helicopter visits Sir John Leman School, Beccles. PHOTO: Jamie Honeywood

Apache Attack helicopter visits Sir John Leman School, Beccles. PHOTO: Jamie Honeywood Apache Attack helicopter visits Sir John Leman School, Beccles. PHOTO: Jamie Honeywood

Apache Attack helicopter visits Sir John Leman School, Beccles. PHOTO: Jamie Honeywood Apache Attack helicopter visits Sir John Leman School, Beccles. PHOTO: Jamie Honeywood

Apache Attack helicopter visits Sir John Leman School, Beccles. PHOTO: Jamie Honeywood Apache Attack helicopter visits Sir John Leman School, Beccles. PHOTO: Jamie Honeywood

Apache Attack helicopter visits Sir John Leman School, Beccles. PHOTO: Jamie Honeywood Apache Attack helicopter visits Sir John Leman School, Beccles. PHOTO: Jamie Honeywood

Apache Attack helicopter visits Sir John Leman School, Beccles. PHOTO: Jamie Honeywood Apache Attack helicopter visits Sir John Leman School, Beccles. PHOTO: Jamie Honeywood

Apache Attack helicopter visits Sir John Leman School, Beccles. PHOTO: Jamie Honeywood Apache Attack helicopter visits Sir John Leman School, Beccles. PHOTO: Jamie Honeywood