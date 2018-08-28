Search

Apache Attack Helicopter lands on school playing field

PUBLISHED: 18:07 03 December 2018 | UPDATED: 18:08 03 December 2018

Apache Attack helicopter visits Sir John Leman School, Beccles. PHOTO: Jamie Honeywood

Apache Attack helicopter visits Sir John Leman School, Beccles. PHOTO: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie Honeywood. Archant

Pupils were blown away, almost literally, when an Apache Attack Helicopter touched down on their school playing field.

The chopper landed at Sir John Leman High School, in Ringsfield Road, Beccles, on Monday, December 3 to mark the beginning of the school’s Raising and Giving (RAG) Week.

The children of one of the Apache’s pilots attend the school – which provided the perfect opportunity to kick the charity week off in style.

Apache Attack helicopter visits Sir John Leman School, Beccles. PHOTO: Jamie Honeywood

Headteacher Michael Taylor said the day would be one pupils will look back on for years to come.

He said: “It landed here to kick start RAG week for the school. It was just amazing; you could hear it long before you could see it.

Apache Attack helicopter visits Sir John Leman School, Beccles. PHOTO: Jamie Honeywood

“It circled around and then made a very controlled, impressive landing – blowing all the leaves on the field.

“Because it was a nice bright day we could see it coming from a distance. It was very impressive and most of the school were able to come and watch.”

Apache Attack helicopter visits Sir John Leman School, Beccles. PHOTO: Jamie Honeywood

Mr Taylor added: “It was a memorable moment for the youngsters. A moment they will look back and say ‘Do you remember when?’”

“They were just awestruck that it was there and on their own school field. It’s important as a school we provide those special moments – it was a special day for us.”

Apache Attack helicopter visits Sir John Leman School, Beccles. PHOTO: Jamie Honeywood

As part of RAG week the school is raising funds for Beccles Men’s Shed, Alzheimer’s UK and its own charity, Aluwani.

Last year pupils raised £3,331 for its chosen charities and is hoping to gather more than £3,500.

Apache Attack helicopter visits Sir John Leman School, Beccles. PHOTO: Jamie Honeywood

Beccles Men’s Shed supports local men and women feeling isolated while Alzheimer’s UK was chosen as a member of the school community is currently suffering from the disease.

Mr Taylor added: “Over the last 10 years Aluwani has offered drop-in day care centre for over 3,500 orphaned or vulnerable children in the Limpopo region of South Africa.

Apache Attack helicopter visits Sir John Leman School, Beccles. PHOTO: Jamie Honeywood

“We like to have an international, national and local charity.

“It helps us raise awareness for pupils of the needs in our society, in a place like Suffolk which can be very remote it is important to open their eyes to the wider world.”

Apache Attack helicopter visits Sir John Leman School, Beccles. PHOTO: Jamie Honeywood

Apache Attack helicopter visits Sir John Leman School, Beccles. PHOTO: Jamie Honeywood

Apache Attack helicopter visits Sir John Leman School, Beccles. PHOTO: Jamie Honeywood

Apache Attack helicopter visits Sir John Leman School, Beccles. PHOTO: Jamie Honeywood

Apache Attack helicopter visits Sir John Leman School, Beccles. PHOTO: Jamie Honeywood

Apache Attack helicopter visits Sir John Leman School, Beccles. PHOTO: Jamie Honeywood

Apache Attack helicopter visits Sir John Leman School, Beccles. PHOTO: Jamie Honeywood

Apache Attack helicopter visits Sir John Leman School, Beccles. PHOTO: Jamie Honeywood

Apache Attack helicopter visits Sir John Leman School, Beccles. PHOTO: Jamie Honeywood

