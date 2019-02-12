Gallery

Anthony Ogogo to help feed the homeless after making wrestling debut

Anthony Ogogo (left) and Craig Cunningham in action during his last fight for the vacant WBC International Middleweight Championship bout at the Barclaycard Arena, Birmingham in October 2016. Picture: PA Images PA Archive/PA Images

A familiar face will make a welcome return to his hometown for a special evening of entertainment.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Waterlane Leisure Centre in Lowestoft, which will stage Anthony Ogogo's hometown wrestling show. Picture: Nick Butcher The Waterlane Leisure Centre in Lowestoft, which will stage Anthony Ogogo's hometown wrestling show. Picture: Nick Butcher

Middleweight boxer Anthony Ogogo, who won an Olympic bronze medal in 2012 and hails from Lowestoft, will be returning to the ring at the Waterlane Leisure Centre on February 23 for an altogether new challenge.

For the 30-year-old will be making his wrestling debut in Lowestoft on the WAW family show next weekend.

Back then, Anthony Ogogo (red) from Lowestoft boxes for England against Johann Horst from Germany for the Under 19 International Boxing event at the then Waveney Sports Centre, now Waterlane Leisure Centre, in Lowestoft in 2004. Photo: Steve Parsons Back then, Anthony Ogogo (red) from Lowestoft boxes for England against Johann Horst from Germany for the Under 19 International Boxing event at the then Waveney Sports Centre, now Waterlane Leisure Centre, in Lowestoft in 2004. Photo: Steve Parsons

With his friends and family cheering him on from the crowds, Ogogo will also have some well-known support on the night – as former Norwich City striker turned wrestler Grant Holt will be in his corner “cheering him on”, and his tag team partner for the evening will be popular Lowestoft wrestler Steve Quintain.

Mr Ogogo – who is continuing with his boxing training as he recovers from surgery to his eye – will also be making a “charitable contribution” from the evening as he organises a breakfast meal for the homeless at a Norwich café on the morning after the wrestling show, on February 24.

Grant Holt ready for his wrestling match at Epic Studios. He will join Anthony Ogogo at the Lowestoft wrestling show. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Grant Holt ready for his wrestling match at Epic Studios. He will join Anthony Ogogo at the Lowestoft wrestling show. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Mr Ogogo said: “I have been a huge wrestling and WWE fan my entire life.

“It is something I have taken a massive interest in. With WAW based in Norwich being such a professional outfit, when I got married 18 months ago as a pre-wedding present I was given wrestling training with the Knight’s – it was so much fun.

A previous World Association of Wrestling show action at Beccles Public Hall. Photo: Alan Lyall. A previous World Association of Wrestling show action at Beccles Public Hall. Photo: Alan Lyall.

“They said to me would I like to get involved in a show at some point and about a month or so ago they contacted me to say they had a show coming up in Lowestoft.

“I live in London currently and have not been back home for a while – so it will be great for me to come back and be part of a show in my hometown.”

Anthony Ogogo preparing for a reality television appearance. Photo: Channel 4 Television Anthony Ogogo preparing for a reality television appearance. Photo: Channel 4 Television

He added: “The first ever wrestling match I’m partaking in, in my hometown, will see a percentage of the ticket sales donated to a worthy cause.

“So on February 24, at Café 33 in Witard Road, Norwich, I have organised a breakfast for homeless people in the city.

Grant Holt with Ricky and Zak Knight ahead of the WAW ‘Do they know it’s Christmas?’ event. Picture: Abigail Nicholson Grant Holt with Ricky and Zak Knight ahead of the WAW ‘Do they know it’s Christmas?’ event. Picture: Abigail Nicholson

“Homelessness is awful. It is just a horrendous thing. People moan about being cold but how awful must it be for the homeless people in the cold.

“I had a conversation with Jake Humphrey (BT Sport host) about how much of a problem it is in the city and so hopefully I can provide a lift for some of the homeless guys and they can go to the café and enjoy a breakfast.”

Wrestling bonanza

With WAW presenting a family friendly event at the Waterlane Leisure Centre in Lowestoft on February 23, there will be a number of matches on the bill on the night.

Top of the bill will be a WAW championship match, with debutant Anthony Ogogo teaming up with “Lowestoft legend” Steve Quintain in tag team action.

Mr Ogogo said: “I will be in tag team action with a Lowestoft legend Steve Quintain, who has been wrestling for 40 years, and on top of that I will have Grant Holt cheering me on in my corner.

“You never know, he might get involved in the match?

“So I could not have it any better for my debut - teaming up with Lowestoft’s finest and having a guy I cheered on in the Barclay Stand in my corner.

“It will be a really exciting, fun night for all the family.”

Tickets cost £12 or £40 for a family of four, with tickets available from Waterlane Leisure Centre or via WAW on 07768 528 301.