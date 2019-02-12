Anthony Ogogo to help feed the homeless after making wrestling debut
PUBLISHED: 17:00 13 February 2019
PA Archive/PA Images
A familiar face will make a welcome return to his hometown for a special evening of entertainment.
Middleweight boxer Anthony Ogogo, who won an Olympic bronze medal in 2012 and hails from Lowestoft, will be returning to the ring at the Waterlane Leisure Centre on February 23 for an altogether new challenge.
For the 30-year-old will be making his wrestling debut in Lowestoft on the WAW family show next weekend.
With his friends and family cheering him on from the crowds, Ogogo will also have some well-known support on the night – as former Norwich City striker turned wrestler Grant Holt will be in his corner “cheering him on”, and his tag team partner for the evening will be popular Lowestoft wrestler Steve Quintain.
Mr Ogogo – who is continuing with his boxing training as he recovers from surgery to his eye – will also be making a “charitable contribution” from the evening as he organises a breakfast meal for the homeless at a Norwich café on the morning after the wrestling show, on February 24.
Mr Ogogo said: “I have been a huge wrestling and WWE fan my entire life.
“It is something I have taken a massive interest in. With WAW based in Norwich being such a professional outfit, when I got married 18 months ago as a pre-wedding present I was given wrestling training with the Knight’s – it was so much fun.
“They said to me would I like to get involved in a show at some point and about a month or so ago they contacted me to say they had a show coming up in Lowestoft.
“I live in London currently and have not been back home for a while – so it will be great for me to come back and be part of a show in my hometown.”
He added: “The first ever wrestling match I’m partaking in, in my hometown, will see a percentage of the ticket sales donated to a worthy cause.
“So on February 24, at Café 33 in Witard Road, Norwich, I have organised a breakfast for homeless people in the city.
“Homelessness is awful. It is just a horrendous thing. People moan about being cold but how awful must it be for the homeless people in the cold.
“I had a conversation with Jake Humphrey (BT Sport host) about how much of a problem it is in the city and so hopefully I can provide a lift for some of the homeless guys and they can go to the café and enjoy a breakfast.”
Wrestling bonanza
With WAW presenting a family friendly event at the Waterlane Leisure Centre in Lowestoft on February 23, there will be a number of matches on the bill on the night.
Top of the bill will be a WAW championship match, with debutant Anthony Ogogo teaming up with “Lowestoft legend” Steve Quintain in tag team action.
Mr Ogogo said: “I will be in tag team action with a Lowestoft legend Steve Quintain, who has been wrestling for 40 years, and on top of that I will have Grant Holt cheering me on in my corner.
“You never know, he might get involved in the match?
“So I could not have it any better for my debut - teaming up with Lowestoft’s finest and having a guy I cheered on in the Barclay Stand in my corner.
“It will be a really exciting, fun night for all the family.”
Tickets cost £12 or £40 for a family of four, with tickets available from Waterlane Leisure Centre or via WAW on 07768 528 301.