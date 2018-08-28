‘All the questions I wanted answering were not answered’: Family criticise response after evicted man ‘froze to death’

The family of a man who died outside the home he had been evicted from have been left “disappointed” with the findings of a report into his death.

Last week, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) published a “response to concern for welfare reports” into Suffolk Constabulary’s handling of a 999 call which raised concerns about Anthony Barnard.

These concerns about Mr Barnard’s welfare had been raised by a neighbour, who contacted Suffolk Constabulary on December 27, 2017.

Mr Barnard’s body was found outside his former home on Priors Close in Lowestoft the next day.

The investigation found that the call “was not handled perfectly”.

This week, Mr Barnard’s brother, Jeremy, said the family have not got any answers from the report and they are disappointed by the findings.

Jeremy Barnard said: “All the questions I wanted answering were not answered, but I have few options left.

“I’m disappointed with the report.

“At the end of the day the police were called and they didn’t turn up and my brother died.

“I wanted to know why. I feel that was not answered.”

With Suffolk Constabulary accepting the findings of the IOPC report, a police spokesman said: “The IOPC found there were no grounds for disciplinary action in relation to Suffolk Constabulary employees in this case.

“The Constabulary does appreciate that the loss of Mr Barnard, and the circumstances surrounding his death, have led to the last year being a particularly difficult time for his family.”