One-eyed kitten looking for new home in Norfolk

Rooster is up for adoption with East Coast Pet Rescue. - Credit: East Coast Pet Rescue

A rescued kitten which lost its eye due to an untreated infection is looking for a new home in Norfolk.

Rooster the kitten is among the many animals ready for adoption at East Coast Pet Rescue, based in Great Yarmouth.

The charity is currently at full capacity and unable to take in any more rescued pets until its current residents are rehomed.

A spokesman said: "We have many other animals in our care who are not yet ready for homes, plus lots on the waiting list.

"We are at full capacity so hope to find good homes for some who are ready for the next chapter in their life. They all deserve a family of their own."

Do you have space in your home?

Rooster and Leela, kittens

Leela is up for adoption with East Coast Pet Rescue. - Credit: East Coast Pet Rescue

An East Coast Pet Rescue spokesman said: "Rooster and Leela arrived with untreated eye infections.

"Unfortunately, despite best efforts, Rooster's was unable to be saved and he had to have an operation to remove the damaged eye.

"They will be ready for a new home once their current medication regime has been completed but we are happy to now start taking applications."

Dottie, cat

Dottie is up for adoption with East Coast Pet Rescue. - Credit: East Coast Pet Rescue

"Dottie is our oldest resident at 17.

"She is very sweet sweet-natured and talkative.

"She would make the perfect companion for someone who was around most of the day.

"Dottie will be ready for a home after her vet check and routine blood tests."

Rosie, ferret

Rosie the ferret is up for adoption with Baby rabbits up for adoption with East Coast Pet Rescue. - Credit: East Coast Pet Rescue

"Rosie is a five-year-old ferret who is looking for a kind dedicated owner.

"Shortly after she arrived in our care we found her in a collapsed state and an emergency vet trip resulted in us finding out that she has a condition called insulinoma.

"This is now managed with medication and Rosie is back to her playful self.

"Rosie's new owner will need to be around most of the day and be able to continue giving her her medication twice a day for the rest of her life."

Little Miss Pickles, cat

Pickles is up for adoption with East Coast Pet Rescue. - Credit: East Coast Pet Rescue

"Little Miss Pickles takes a little time to warm up to new people but once settled is a loving and affectionate girl.

"She follows her fosterer around the house and sleeps with her.

"She is one of our long term residents, so we would love for her to find the home she deserves."

Marlon and Dingle, cats

Dingle is up for adoption with East Coast Pet Rescue. - Credit: East Coast Pet Rescue

Marlon is up for adoption with East Coast Pet Rescue. - Credit: East Coast Pet Rescue

"Marlon arrived with a huge infected wound on his back which had been left untreated for some months.

"After over 10 weeks in our care and lots of vet checks, we are now able to look for a new home for them.

"They are super friendly boys who are full of personality and character."

Noir, cat

Noir is up for adoption with East Coast Pet Rescue. - Credit: East Coast Pet Rescue

"Noir is a young male aged approximately 12 to 18 months old.

"He loves to play and is a confident and friendly cat. He can get a bit over excited so it may be best that he is rehomed with older children.

"He can also be rehomed with other pets."

Charles and Camilla

Camilla is up for adoption with East Coast Pet Rescue. - Credit: East Coast Pet Rescue

Charles is up for adoption with East Coast Pet Rescue. - Credit: East Coast Pet Rescue

"These two bonded bunnies are looking for a home together.

"They don't ask for much other than housing that meets RWAF guidelines and unlimited hay.

"They are a friendly pair and will eat out of your hand and happy to be around you.

"We have lots of other rabbits looking for homes including babies.

"All adult rabbits are neutered before rehoming, babies will be rehomed with a neutering contract and the cost of neutering funded by East Coast Pet Rescue."

All adoptions are subject to a successful home visit and adoption fee.

Please email eastcoastpetrescue2021@gmail.com for an enquiry form.



