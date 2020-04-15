Search

Advanced search

Video

‘A colossal problem’ - animal charity promises to stay open despite missing out on lifeline funding

PUBLISHED: 15:14 15 April 2020 | UPDATED: 15:36 15 April 2020

Lyz Hall, owner of Hallswood Animal Sanctuary in Stratton Strawless. Picture: Simon Finlay

Lyz Hall, owner of Hallswood Animal Sanctuary in Stratton Strawless. Picture: Simon Finlay

Archant Norfolk Copyright

An animal sanctuary owner who has lost her main income stream due to coronavirus restrictions has said failure is not an option and promised to keep her centre open.

Lyz Hall, 41, who has run Hallswood Animal Sanctuary on Shortthorn Road, Stratton Strawless, since 2003, was forced to temporarily close her three charity shops in Norwich and cancel all fundraising at public events since lockdown measures were enforced in March.

The shops, on Suffolk Square, Drayton Road and Magdalen Street, as well as public fundraising events help raise tens of thousands of pounds each year which help feed, vaccinate, pay for vets bills and medication for the 800 wild and domestic animals she cares for, as well as pay her eight part-time staff.

Mrs Hall is concerned about the overall impact of lockdown measures on animal welfare across the country would be “dire” due to people not being able to afford to neuter, vaccinate or properly care for their animals if they were injured.

She has seen a 60pc increase in animals being left at the sanctuary for her to look after since the restrictions started including a box of cats with a letter from their previous owner saying they could not cope financially with the pets.

Mrs Hall said: “We have to find an option to carry on. Failure is not an option. It is an incredibly difficult time. It is not like we have a bottomless pit of money.

“Most of our money comes from fundraising. We are not included in any grants for government help. From an animal point of view this is catastrophic. It is a colossal problem for us.”

MORE: Vets turn to video to continue caring for four-legged friends

The sanctuary, based on 8.5 acres of land, operates 24/7 and was started in 1995 by Mrs Hall’s late husband Keith, who died in 2006.

Its dozens of volunteers and staff care for a variety of animals from horses, hedgehogs and jackdaws to goats, donkeys and cats and release wild animals, after getting treatment for injuries, rehome animals and look after older animals.

Mrs Hall, who thanked vets, food suppliers and private land owners who had been very kind to her in terms of paying fees and rent, added: “We are relying on the kindness of strangers.”

To donate visit www.paypal.me/hallswood, www.hallswood.co.uk, or search Hallswood on Facebook or call Mrs Hall on 07549991920.

For the latest COVID-19 news, visit the Norfolk Coronavirus Updates Facebook page.

Click here to find out more about the EDP’s Here to Help campaign.

You can also subscribe to our daily coronavirus newsletter, providing all the latest from where you live.

If you value what this gives you, please consider supporting our work. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Four people die from suspected coronavirus at same care home

Britten Court Care Home has announced four of their residents have passed away after being believed to contract the disease Covid-19.. Picture: Care UK

‘Stay away’ warning after whale washes up on beach

A dead whale on the beach between Hunstanton and Heacham.

Tyres of three cars slashed on same coastal street

Police have appeal for witnesses after three cars had their tyres slashed on the same Gorleston street. Photo: Jasmine Barber

‘We never thought we’d be affected by it’ - Family of coronavirus victim speak out

Bella Cordell was

Around 2,300 jobs at risk as two more major fashion stores in trouble

Oasis and Warehouse, with concessions in House of Fraser in Norwich as well as in John Lewis, Debenhams and Outfit, are preparing to call in the administrators, putting 2,300 jobs at risk. This picture was taken before the coronavirus lockdown. Pic: Archant

Most Read

‘Stay away’ warning after whale washes up on beach

A dead whale on the beach between Hunstanton and Heacham.

Four people die from suspected coronavirus at same care home

Britten Court Care Home has announced four of their residents have passed away after being believed to contract the disease Covid-19.. Picture: Care UK

Temporary mortuary in former RAF base hangar as Norfolk coronavirus deaths set to rise

A hangar at the former RAF Coltishall site is to be used as a temporary mortuary amid predictions of more coronavirus deaths. Pic: Mike Page.

Brewery gives away 20,000 pints of award-winning beer

Lacons Falcon Brewery in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Lacons

Anger and sadness as homeless man dies in city centre

A man's body was found in Orford Place, Norwich Photo by Google Street View

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Air ambulance expects surge in demand as coronavirus patient transferred from Harlow to N&N

Doctor Rishi Rallan and Critical Care Paramedic Tim Daniels arrive at the Princess Alexandra Hospital by helicopter and quickly put on full personal protective equipment on the helipad. PHOTO: EAAA

Norfolk hospitals confirm seven new deaths of coronavirus patients

Further coronavirus deaths have been announced at the James Paget and Norfolk and Norwich hospitals though there are no new fatalities to report at the Queen Elizabeth hospital. Picture: Archant

Man found dead in street

Emergency services rushed to the scene after a man was found collapsed in South Market Road, Great Yarmouth Picture: Google Maps

‘Smashed to smithereens’ - Landlords’ shock as car crashes into pub at 2am on Easter Sunday

The Red Herring Pub's smoking shelter, which was destroyed on Easter Sunday. PHOTO: Lauren Partington

Plans for new McDonald’s with drive-through approved

An artist's impression of how the new McDonald's off Holt Road, Cromer could look. Image: Planning documents
Drive 24