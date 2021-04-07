Suspected leak leaves some homes without water
Published: 7:14 AM April 7, 2021
Some people living within a large area of west Norfolk may have woken up this morning with no running water in their homes.
Anglian Water said some homes in and around Dersingham and Sandringham may have low pressure or no water at all.
The utility firm is currently investigating the problem, and said it is "working hard to identify the cause so we can get supply back to normal".
Its systems indicated that it may have been caused by a leak in the area.
Anglian Water has estimated it will be able to resolve the problem by around noon on Wednesday.
Once the supply has been restored to affected homes, some people may find their water is cloudy or discoloured – but running taps for a few minutes should clear this issue.
