Suspected leak leaves some homes without water

Published: 7:14 AM April 7, 2021

Some homes in west Norfolk may be without running water in their homes this morning. - Credit: Denise Bradley

Some people living within a large area of west Norfolk may have woken up this morning with no running water in their homes.

Anglian Water said some homes in and around Dersingham and Sandringham may have low pressure or no water at all.

The utility firm is currently investigating the problem, and said it is "working hard to identify the cause so we can get supply back to normal".

The homes affected are in and around Dersingham and Sandringham in west Norfolk, Anglian Water said. - Credit: Anglian Water

Its systems indicated that it may have been caused by a leak in the area.

Anglian Water has estimated it will be able to resolve the problem by around noon on Wednesday.

You may also want to watch:

Once the supply has been restored to affected homes, some people may find their water is cloudy or discoloured – but running taps for a few minutes should clear this issue.