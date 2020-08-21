‘It’s like Snetterton’ - Anger over racers at city business park

There hve been multiple reports of racing drivers around Broadland Business Park in Thorpe St Andrew. Picture: Mike Page Mike Page

People living near a business park have said the noise from racing bikers and drivers has left them unable to sleep, prompting police to step up action in the area.

County councillor Ian Mackie. Pic: Submitted. County councillor Ian Mackie. Pic: Submitted.

Groups of drivers and bikers who race around Broadland Business Park have left families living nearby coping with a “great deal of distress” due to noise disturbance and road safety.

Neighbours say they meet at the former Britannia Cafe, at Norwich Prison, and then race at “ridiculous” speeds around the business park - often late into the evening on Fridays and Saturdays.

As a result Andy Mason, beat manager for Thorpe St Andrew, said the area had become a local policing priority.

He said officers “routinely patrol the area and engage with drivers and riders” and were working with Norfolk County Council, roads policing and the Park Estates team to introduce measures such as speed bumps and barriers.

One woman, who did not want to be named, aged 52, said the noise was so loud it “was like being at Snetterton Circuit”.

She said: “The cars at night have a boom sound as they pull away from the roundabouts. They have no consideration for the residents. I would love to record it and go play it through their bedroom windows at six in the morning on a Sunday and see how they like it.

“The worst time is at night when we try and sleep, particularly when it’s hot. I have to put on a ‘white noise’ playlist just to get to sleep.”

Kathy Parish, 78, who lives in Dussindale, said the noise was “annoying”.

She added: “Several years ago we had a problem with boy racers but it went away. I have heard the bikers recently, although not in the past two weeks, and it was not as bad as it was before. The noise was noticeable, though.”

Multiple complaints have been made to Ian Mackie, county councillor for Thorpe St Andrew, who said it had been an issue “for a number of months”.

He said: “It has caused antisocial noise pollution and a great deal of distress to my residents from Dussindale in Thorpe, Thorpe End and across to Little and Great Plumstead.

“It is also reckless and very dangerous, putting not only those involved at risk but other road users.”