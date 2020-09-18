Search

Speeding drivers ‘endangering lives with racetrack’ around market town

PUBLISHED: 06:30 19 September 2020

Residents along London Road in Beccles are worried by speeding drivers Mark Dunn, Pater Crane, Alan Hall and Cllr Graham Catchpole Byline: Sonya Duncan (C) Archant 2020

Residents along London Road in Beccles are worried by speeding drivers Mark Dunn, Pater Crane, Alan Hall and Cllr Graham Catchpole Byline: Sonya Duncan (C) Archant 2020

Archant 2020

A retired ex-serviceman has slammed “idiot” speeding drivers who use roads around a market town “like a race circuit.”

Alan Hall from Beccles is worried about speeding drivers. Byline: Sonya Duncan (C) Archant 2020Alan Hall from Beccles is worried about speeding drivers. Byline: Sonya Duncan (C) Archant 2020

Alan Hall, 71, claimed speeding drivers turn Ellough Road, the Southern Relief Road and London Road, in Beccles, into a race circuit at night and warned drivers are endangering lives.

Mr Hall said: “It has been escalating for months. There are thousands of speeding drivers every day.

“People are going there at 10 or 11pm knowing they are acting with impunity because police won’t do anything about it.

“They do a circuit of the relief road, Ellough Road and London Road.

“I’ve seen them doing 70mph on Coney Hill before on motorbikes and the police just ask for a registration, but have you tried getting someone’s registration at 70mph?

“It is like living next to Snetterton. These idiots are endangering lives.”

Mr Hall has submitted a complaint to the Independent Office for Police Conduct following the long-running issue.

A spokesperson for Suffolk Police warned those caught breaking the speed limit would face action.

They said: “The Safety Camera Partnership regularly deploys to the surrounding area and we continue to monitor the situation.

“We have also engaged with the complainant on numerous occasions in the past. We continue to work with partners and local representatives to address any concerns that arise.

“A complaint submitted to the IOPC has been referred back to the force and is being reviewed.

“Drivers caught exceeding the speed limit will face a speeding ticket, points on their licence and if necessary face court, or will need to attend a speed awareness course.”

Mr Hall has called for ANPR cameras to be installed around the town to crack down on the issue.

He said: “Fixed cameras are great at that point but people can speed before and after them.

“It’s the same for speedbumps, and you can’t put them along miles of road.

“I think the installation of ANPR technology would help. They’re reasonably cheap to install, no maintenance or manpower, and it would mean there is no hiding place around Beccles.

“It would be a wonderful beacon for safety and a deterrent.”

Beccles Town Councillor Graham Catchpole vowed to help residents raise awareness of the issue after having similar experiences outside his Coney Hill home.

He said: “It is quite a large issue around the town, and has particularly become a lot worse since the Covid situation.

“I think it started with a lack of traffic during the original lockdown, with speeds creeping up and a certain element of the population have continued to drive at those speeds even though more people are back on the roads.

“There are three types of speeders, those who do about 34mph; the more alert ones who do 40mph; then you have the irresponsible ones going as fast as they can possibly can. Some of them, particularly motorbikes, are just a blur and clearly doing more than 60mph, using it as a racetrack.

“I have had residents knock on my door and I will help those trying to raise awareness.”

