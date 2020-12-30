Former snooker club could be turned into brewery and taproom

Published: 6:00 AM December 30, 2020

A family-run business has lodged plans to turn a town’s former snooker club into a brewery, taproom and retail shop.

Ampersand Brew Co has hopes of taking over Diss Cue Club, which went up for sale earlier this year after nearly 40 years in business.

Ampersand Brew Co have lodged plans to turn Diss Cue Club into a brewery, tap room and retail shop. - Credit: Archant

The brewery, which started in 2017, currently operates out of converted buildings on a family farm, in Bungay, and now the business is looking to expand.

Co-owner Andy Hipwell, who runs the business with his wife Amy and father Adrian Hipwell, said the new site, located on Sawmills Road, would bring employment opportunities to Diss.

The bid includes plans to introduce a brewery taproom, with around 20 beers for visitors to enjoy.

Mr Hipwell said: “As a business we have been steadily growing since we started production and are now at the point where we require a bigger premises.

“The site at Sawmills Road provides the perfect sized building for us to operate out of while allowing us to grow our production over future years to meet demand.

“As well as operating the brewery from the site we plan to maintain the current bar area as a brewery taproom.

“The taproom will be adjacent to the main brewing area offering great views of the equipment and giving customers a great atmosphere to enjoy Ampersand beer in.

“With its location on the edge of Diss and close to the railway station we hope that the taproom and retail area will help draw people to the area to visit us.”

Ampersand Brew Co has lodged a planning application with South Norfolk District Council, for the building's change of use into a brewery, taproom and retail shop.

Mr Hipwell added: “The site at Sawmills is a great fit for us and will also provide a great brewery taproom for Diss as well as employment opportunities.

“When looking for a new site it was important to us to stay within the local Waveney Valley as we want to remain part of the amazing local food and drink scene that has grown up in recent years.

“This site will allow us to stay close to the original brewery location, remain at the centre of our core East Anglian trade customers and stay part of the local area we call home.”