Man carried half a mile after fall from horse

Bacton Coastguard were called in after a man fell from a horse at East Ruston. Picture: HM Coastguard Bacton Archant

A man was carried half a mile (800 metres) by stretcher after he fell from a horse in a north Norfolk field.

The Bacton Coastguard team and the ambulance service both rushed to help the man following the incident at around 12.30pm on September 5, in the middle of a field in East Ruston.

A spokesman from the Coastguard said: “Team paged at 12.59pm to assist the ambulance service, the casualty had fallen from his horse, and was in the middle of a field at East Ruston.

“On arrival, the team placed the casualty on a stretcher and carried him approximately half a mile to an ambulance.”

An East of England Ambulance Service spokesman said the man was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for treatment.

The ambulance service said they were unable to confirm the man’s condition.