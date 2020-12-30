'Angry and upset' - Care worker urges people to stay away from coast

Published: 4:49 PM December 30, 2020

Support worker Amber Andrews has made an impassioned plea for people to stick to lockdown restrictions. - Credit: Denise Bradley and Amber Andrews

A careworker has made an impassioned plea for people to take the threat of coronavirus seriously, to stick to restrictions and stay away from the coast.

Amber Andrews, from Cromer has worked in the care sector since she was 18, but has said the last nine months have been "a nightmare" and the most difficult of her career.

Amber Andrews, a support worker from Cromer. - Credit: Amber Andrews

The 45-year-old, who currently supports people with learning difficulties, has spent the last nine months self-isolating in order to keep those she cares for safe while also having to contend with her own health problems.

Now, after seeing large numbers of visitors to her home town, Mrs Andrews has urged people to stick to restrictions and not put the sacrifices others are making to waste.

Mrs Andrews said while most of the country was now under tier 4 restrictions she felt people were "still not following the rules" and Cromer was "being inundated with visitors."

Cromer during lockdown in November 2020. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

Mrs Andrews said she understood why people came to the picturesque seaside town but said what she found difficult was people visiting under current circumstances.

She said seeing others flouting the rules made her angry, especially when others had sacrificed so much: "I'm now too scared to go out to get food and medication for myself and my family. I need to keep myself and my husband safe due to our health and of course my job and the people around me.

Cromer Pier hasbeen closed to discourage people from visiting Cromer during Tier 4 restrictions - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2019

"I wear a mask, I keep my hands clean but others are not. I'm angry and upset due to the selfishness of others, they are causing other people untold misery and depression.

"People need to stay in their area, people need to stop going for a jolly day out, people need to go home.

"We don't want them here, we want to be safe, we want the virus to go away to get back some kind of life, to stop people falling ill and dying," she said.

Mrs Andrews said she also hoped for more recognition for care workers.

"A lot of [careworkers] are on low pay and struggling to get through, they need more recognition for what they do," she said.

"They don't just go to work to look after people, they give meds, wash people, bathe people, we're doing a lot and making sure we're clear of this virus."