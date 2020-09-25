Amazona Zoo closed after winds damage building
PUBLISHED: 12:23 25 September 2020 | UPDATED: 13:14 25 September 2020
Archant
A Norfolk zoo has been forced to close due bad weather.
Amazona Zoo in Cromer had announced it will be closed until Wednesday, September 30, because of damage caused to its Tropical House roof in the current high winds.
There are also a number of fallen trees around the park.
While the zoo is closed it will be keeping people updated via social media.
No animals at the attraction have been hurt.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.