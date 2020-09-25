Amazona Zoo closed after winds damage building

Amazona Zoo, Cromer Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN Archant

A Norfolk zoo has been forced to close due bad weather.

Damage caused to Amazona's Tropical House during Friday's high winds. As a result of the damage the zoo will be closed until Wednesday, September 30. Picture: Amazona Zoo Damage caused to Amazona's Tropical House during Friday's high winds. As a result of the damage the zoo will be closed until Wednesday, September 30. Picture: Amazona Zoo

Amazona Zoo in Cromer had announced it will be closed until Wednesday, September 30, because of damage caused to its Tropical House roof in the current high winds.

There are also a number of fallen trees around the park.

While the zoo is closed it will be keeping people updated via social media.

No animals at the attraction have been hurt.