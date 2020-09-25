Search

Advanced search

Amazona Zoo closed after winds damage building

PUBLISHED: 12:23 25 September 2020 | UPDATED: 13:14 25 September 2020

Amazona Zoo, Cromer Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Amazona Zoo, Cromer Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Archant

A Norfolk zoo has been forced to close due bad weather.

Damage caused to Amazona's Tropical House during Friday's high winds. As a result of the damage the zoo will be closed until Wednesday, September 30. Picture: Amazona ZooDamage caused to Amazona's Tropical House during Friday's high winds. As a result of the damage the zoo will be closed until Wednesday, September 30. Picture: Amazona Zoo

Amazona Zoo in Cromer had announced it will be closed until Wednesday, September 30, because of damage caused to its Tropical House roof in the current high winds.

There are also a number of fallen trees around the park.

While the zoo is closed it will be keeping people updated via social media.

No animals at the attraction have been hurt.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Hundreds of homes in Norfolk hit by power cuts

The areas affected by power cuts in Norfolk on Friday, September 25. Picture: UK Power Network

PRESSER LIVE: Bournemouth v Norwich City - Buendia and Stiepi back; Sorensen injury blow

Ben Gibson has not featured for Norwich City in the early Championship games Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Flooding and power cuts shut Norfolk schools

Sprowston Community Academy. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Two Norfolk pubs named the ‘Best in Britain’

The White Horse, King's Lynn

Double weather warnings in place for 70mph winds and heavy rain in Norfolk

Heavy rain causes flash flooding. Roads in Spooner Row become rivers. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018