Plans to turn former bank into hub for adults with learning disabilities

Published: 12:11 PM March 12, 2021

The former Eastern Daily Press and North Norfolk News offices in Church Street, Cromer, which could become the new base for Allcare Community Services. - Credit: Google Maps

A bid to convert a former bank into an adult support centre and day hub had been submitted to North Norfolk District Council.

Allcare Community Support Ltd, formally known as Adult Community Support, has lodged an application to use 31 Church Street in Cromer, as the new base for its Hive group, a daily support service for adults with learning disabilities.

The former Lloyds bank has stood empty since the Eastern Daily Press and North Norfolk News offices closed in 2019.

ACS was launched in 2014, to provide support services to adults with learning disabilities in north Norfolk. The organisation was originally based in Cromer but relocated to Roughton in 2018.

Now, after being served notice on its Roughton base ACS is looking to relocate back to Cromer.

In a planning statement submitted as part of the application, All Care Community Support said: "We would love to come back to our roots in Cromer and have looked at the premises at 31 Church Street and believe this would make a perfect base for our “Hive” group being based in the centre of Cromer.

"The Hive has a small group of people who attend throughout the week for group sessions including; music and movement, arts and crafts, cookery, day trips out (zoo, parks, boat trips). Being back in the centre of Cromer will enable our members to access the shops, beach, pier, lifeboat museums etc and enable them to fulfil a full and active lifestyle while with us.

"It would be lovely for the building to be used in this way again, after being stood empty for several years."

If approved the application would see ACS use the ground floor of 31 Church Street, seven days a week from 9am-4pm and occasionally from 7pm-9pm during the week.

Stacey Mitchell, the ceo of ACS, said 31 Church Street was "an ideal premises" with a "central location" close to lots of amenities for the organisation. She said if the application was approved and all went to plan the group hoped to move into 31 Church Street by June.

"I can't wait, our guys are going to be so happy. Being in Cromer with all the amenities, it's ideal," she said.



