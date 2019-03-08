Inquest into seaman's death suspended pending investigation outcome

Alfred Ismaili at home in Albania with his three young children. Picture courtesy of the Ismaili family. Archant

The inquest into an Albanian seaman who was found dead aboard a cargo ship in King's Lynn has been suspended pending investigations.

Father-of-three Alfred Ismaili, 36, died on February 1, 2018 while working aboard the ship at Alexandra Dock. His inquest opening heard he died from a blunt force trauma injury.

A review into Mr Ismaili's death was held at Norfolk Coroner's Court yesterday.

Jacqueline Lake, senior coroner for Norfolk, said the Maritime and Coastguard Agency would be taking action following Mr Ismaili's death and suspended the inquest, pending the outcome of the agency's actions.

A previous pre-inquest review heard suspected breaches of regulation had been uncovered in an investigation by the MCA.