‘Alexa, play the Queen's speech’ - Christmas message comes to smart speakers

Simon Parkin

Published: 2:08 PM December 19, 2020   
The Queen's Christmas message this year is likely to focus heavily on the nation's response to coronavirus pandemic.

Norfolk families first listened on the radio, then watched on TV, now this year the Queen's Christmas message is available through Alexa smart devices for the first time.

The annual Christmas Day tradition, which began with a radio broadcast by George V in 1932, will allow users to ask voice- assistant Alexa  controlled Amazon Echo speakers to play the speech in full for the first time.

From 3pm on December 25, people will be able to say "Alexa, play the Queen's Christmas Day message" or "Alexa, play Queen Elizabeth's Christmas Day message".

Families will be able to listen to the Queen's Christmas address via Amazon Echo speakers for the first time.

Eric King, director of Alexa Europe, said: ""By creating this world-first innovation, just as we did in 2012 with the release of the Queen's Christmas speech on Kindle, we hope that even more people will be able to enjoy the uplifting words of Her Majesty.

"This really is one for the history books and showcases just how far technology has advanced since the very first speech was delivered back in 1932."

Queen Elizabeth II walks along the platform at King's Lynn railway station in Norfolk, as she return

The 94-year-old monarch and her husband Prince Philip, 99, will be spending the festive season at Windsor this year instead of their traditional Norfolk Christmas at Sandringham.
 

