Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Ipswich fans will not be served alcohol at Carrow Road during derby

23 January, 2019 - 16:34
Kévin Bru of Ipswich Town and Wes Hoolahan of Norwich in action during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich. Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 16/05/2015

Kévin Bru of Ipswich Town and Wes Hoolahan of Norwich in action during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich. Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 16/05/2015

©Focus Images Limited www.focus-images.co.uk +447814 482222

Ipswich Town fans will be subject to an alcohol ban at the East Anglian derby next month.

The club has warned supporters they will not be able to purchase alcohol at Carrow Road during the clash against Norwich on February 10.

They will also be subject to new security measures in regard to ticket sales.

Ipswich Town said the security measures include:

• One ticket per customer number

• The customer number used to purchase the ticket must be the person attending the match

• Tickets cannot be purchased and then given to somebody else for use on the day

• Photographic ID must be taken to the match and shown along with the match ticket when asked by officials

• Tickets must be kept on your person at all times inside and outside the stadium

• Supporters must arrive no later than 11.30am as safety checks take time

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Builder who took £1,500 from woman for work he never started walks away from court unpunished

File photo. Builder Stuart Otter, from Lowestoft, appeared at Norwich Magistrates' Court. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Norwich Riverside restaurant closes its doors

Norwich Riverside in 2016 Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Santander closes three high street banks in Norfolk

Santander closes banks across the East of England. Photo: John Stillwell/PA Wire

Residents left ‘in urine and faeces’ at Norfolk care home where ‘there was never enough food’

St Michael's Court in Aylsham. Picture: COLIN FINCH

Why To Kill a Mockingbird has been cancelled at Theatre Royal

Norwich Theatre Royal. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Most Read

House of Fraser stays open after last-minute deal

#includeImage($article, 225)

Tesco store to close for a month for ‘essential maintenance’

#includeImage($article, 225)

Norwich Riverside restaurant closes its doors

#includeImage($article, 225)

Veeno closes after less than four months of trading

#includeImage($article, 225)

Debris from Prince Philip crash being sold on eBay for £65,000

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Ex-Norwich City player found guilty of sexually assaulting woman in Mercy nightclub

Former Norwich City player Robert Eagle. Picture: Archant

WATCH: Birmingham and Blades – The PinkUn Show #165 LIVE and interactive

The latest edition of The PinkUn Show reflects on Norwich City's Birmingham win and prepares for a huge clash with Sheffield United.

‘He always put others before himself’ - tributes to Taverham Nursery Centre owner who has died

Roy_Drane_obituary

Residents left ‘in urine and faeces’ at Norfolk care home where ‘there was never enough food’

St Michael's Court in Aylsham. Picture: COLIN FINCH

David Hannant: It’s all a matter of time when it comes to Derby Day

Time to work on the kick-off for the East Anglian derby while
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists