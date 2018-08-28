Search

Advanced search

Norfolk woman on week-long hunger strike in protest of Universal Credit

PUBLISHED: 20:30 05 November 2018 | UPDATED: 07:03 06 November 2018

Alaya Shunyata is undertaking a fasting vigil in London to raise money for food banks. Picture: Alaya Shunyata

Alaya Shunyata is undertaking a fasting vigil in London to raise money for food banks. Picture: Alaya Shunyata

Alaya Shunyata

A Norwich woman has gone on a week-long hunger strike and is sleeping rough in a tent in protest of Universal Credit and homeless deaths.

Alaya Shunyata is undertaking a fasting vigil in London to raise money for food banks. Picture: Alaya ShunyataAlaya Shunyata is undertaking a fasting vigil in London to raise money for food banks. Picture: Alaya Shunyata

As crowds of protesters gathered for the Million Mask March in London on Monday, Alaya Shunyata, 51, from Catton, Norwich, pitched up her tent in Trafalgar Square to undertake a peaceful vigil to highlight the plight of the homeless and promote donations to food banks.

For seven days, Ms Shunyata will only survive on honey water during the day and a vegetable broth during the evening.

Ms Shunyata said she was inspired to raise money for food banks after reading about the number of homeless deaths in the past 12 months.

“I am so afraid for the homeless,” she said. “About 449 homeless people have died already this year and that’s before the winter that’s coming up.

Alaya Shunyata is undertaking a fasting vigil in London to raise money for food banks. Picture: Alaya ShunyataAlaya Shunyata is undertaking a fasting vigil in London to raise money for food banks. Picture: Alaya Shunyata

“I am doing this in solidarity with the homeless people, with people on Universal Credit and people who don’t have money to buy food and are affected by Tory cuts.

“In order to speak my truth I am walking the walk as well, that’s why I am in a tent, other people do this 365 days a year.

“It’s going to be hard, it has already been incredibly difficult in an environment I can’t guarantee my safety.”

Ms Shunyata also wanted to highlight the need for food banks to be able to cater for different dietary needs, like diabetes and people with food allergies, and hoped to encourage people to donate specialist foods.

“People need to also donate things like tents, sleeping bags and blankets for the homeless,” she added.

She said she has received a mixed response from passers-by but that generally most people had offered support.

“People have different views about why things are going wrong in this country,” she said. “I’ve had some hate speech today but there has been hundreds of people who have been interested and coming to see me.

“I’ve had a lot of support from police here, they have been absolutely wonderful.”

Proceeds from the vigil will go towards The Trussell Trust food banks. To donate, visit gofundme.com/kvd8p-save-lives-this-winter.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘Filthy’ restaurant closed due to severe cockroach infestation

Norwich Magistrates’ Court today granted South Norfolk Council a prohibition order to shut Diss Tandoori, at Shelfanger Road, Diss. Photo: South Norfolk Council

Young woman assaulted by man near Pizza Hut

Shannon Cole, 21, was assualted near Pizza Hut on Harwick retail park. Photo: Mary Bush

How on earth did it get up there? Mystery over car stuck in tree

How did it get there? Mystery surrounds BMW stuck several feet up a tree. Photo: Jonathan Burrows

Driver arrested after colliding with cyclist in Norwich

A driver has been arrested after after colliding with a cyclist at the Barrack Street near the Puppet Theatre roundabout in Norwich. Picture Google.

Video Norwich teen crowned winner of last ever Big Brother

Norwich vlogger Cameron Cole after winning the final series of Big Brother. Picture Channel 5/PA Wire.

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

‘Filthy’ restaurant closed due to severe cockroach infestation

Norwich Magistrates’ Court today granted South Norfolk Council a prohibition order to shut Diss Tandoori, at Shelfanger Road, Diss. Photo: South Norfolk Council

Poll TV stars announced to turn on Norwich Christmas lights

Crowds make their way through theTunnel of Lights at the Norwich Christmas lights switch on 2017. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

One of East Anglia’s biggest country house estates sells for in excess of £31.5 million

Sutton Hall, which has sold for in excess of £31.5 million. Pic; www.knightfrank.com

‘Everyone loves Scott’: Mother’s plea as concerns grow for missing chef, 30

Missing man Scott Head, 30, from Gisleham.

‘This is like a miracle’ - Norwich Big Brother winner thought he would be out in first week

Norwich vlogger Cameron Cole reacting after winning the final series of Big Brother. Picture Channel 5/PA Wire.

Show Job Lists
Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 16°C

min temp: 11°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast