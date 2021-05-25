News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Fens ranger joins BBC Springwatch series in Norfolk

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Moxon

Published: 10:56 AM May 25, 2021   
Blakeney Point - Ajay Tegala. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Ajay Tegala will be appearing on the BBC's Springwatch programme, broadcast live from Wild Ken Hill in Norfolk. - Credit: Matthew Usher

A former Norfolk wildlife ranger returns to the county this month to take part in BBC's Springwatch programme.

Ajay Tegala, a ranger at Wicken Fen National Nature Reserve, used to be gatekeeper at Blakeney Point in north Norfolk.

He's spent the last three months on secondment from his National Trust job, working with the BBC and getting ready to join Chris Packham and Michaela Strachan on screen.

From tonight, and for the next three weeks, Springwatch will be broadcasting live from Wild Ken Hill in west Norfolk.

EDP Feature on Blakeney Point - Ajay Tegala walks the reserve. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Ajay Tegala will be appearing on the BBC's Springwatch programme, broadcast live from Wild Ken Hill in Norfolk. - Credit: Matthew Usher

He has made a special film for the series, in which he sets out to find out why they are doing so well in the Fens of East Anglia.

Mr Tegala said: "Having the opportunity to network with other Fenland and East Anglian nature reserves, including the RSPB, Wildlife Trusts and Pensthorpe has been hugely beneficial to my ranger role.

"I now know a lot more about cranes and also that the Corncrake that turned up at Wicken Fen last May was from a nearby reintroduction programme which is progressing this year and may lead to more sightings at Wicken Fen in the future.

You may also want to watch:

“It has been a great experience working with the Springwatch team. Everyone has been really supportive, I’ve picked up some useful tips and had the chance to work with lots wonderful, talented people including the lovely Megan McCubbin. With the live shows about to kick off, the best is yet to come."

Springwatch presenters Chris Packham and Michaela Strachan at Heacham Bottom Farm where some of the

Springwatch presenters Chris Packham and Michaela Strachan at Heacham Bottom Farm. - Credit: Danielle Booden

To go along with his special report on the cranes, Mr Tegala will be presenting live on Instagram, taking it in turns with other presenters like Ms Strachan, Mr Packham, Iolo Williams and Gillian Burke.

Most Read

  1. 1 Royal Mail lorry crashes through wall into Norwich park
  2. 2 A47 closure begins – with 16.5 mile diversion around Norwich
  3. 3 The most wanted men in Norfolk: have you seen these criminals?
  1. 4 Armed police called as man wields air rifle at pub
  2. 5 Child in pushchair saw brothers' violent town centre attack
  3. 6 13 curious places to visit in Norfolk - from shipwrecks to hidden crypts
  4. 7 Man guilty of sex offences against vulnerable victim
  5. 8 High school pupils sent home after Covid cases
  6. 9 Man found Norwich £10k Golden Ticket in 'the first bush I looked in'
  7. 10 Temperatures set to hit 20C over bank holiday weekend

Technicians have spent weeks at Wild Ken Hill setting up more than 30 remote cameras. Fibre optic cables stretch out to the chalk downs, into the woods and off to the wetlands.

Footage from the barn is beamed straight to the BBC's wildlife unit in Bristol to be edited.

Heacham Bottom Farm where some of Springwatch is being filmed from. Picture: Danielle Booden

Heacham Bottom Farm where some of Springwatch is being filmed from. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Millions will be tuning in to the BBCs flagship nature programme when it begins its 2021 run.

Mr Packham said nature had offered "respite and solace" to many through the pandemic. But while watching on TV or online offered "almost the same peak of intensity", a wet, late spring meant it was impossible to predict what they might see.

• Springwatch begins at 8pm tonight on BBC Two.

West Norfolk News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Police officers were called to Spice Lounge on Wensum Street in Norwich on Friday evening (May 21).

Large police presence at Norwich Indian restaurant

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
Traffic is moved off the A11 at Attleborough after a crash closed the road.

'It's chaos'- Long delays and diversions as A11 shut between Thetford...

Chris Bishop

Author Picture Icon
Police were spotted in Southcroft, Hethersett, on Saturday afternoon.

Norfolk Live | Updated

Several police and paramedic crews called to village

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
Coastguard teams assisting police following an incident at Neatishead.

Armed police in eight-hour stand-off after man made threats on boat

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus