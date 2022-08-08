Large aircraft in shape of whale spotted above Norfolk

The Airbus Beluga was spotted over Smallburgh this morning - Credit: Richard Duncan

A rare aircraft bearing an uncanny resemblance to a whale has been spotted flying over Norfolk.

An Airbus Beluga XL, which is used to transport parts of other aircraft, was spotted over Smallburgh, near Stalham, at about 11.15am this morning (August 8).

Shaped like a whale and even featuring a face, the giant planes which are based in Toulouse, make cargo flights to 11 destinations around Europe.

According to AirNav, flight BGA145I was making its way to Bremen in Germany from Hawarden in Wales.

The planes do not take passengers although the aircraft plays a part in the construction of many of the world's passenger planes by delivering new parts.

There are only believed to have been five Airbus Beluga XL planes ever made.

Richard Duncan, whose daughter spotted the plane in Norfolk, said: "My daughter took it on her camera. She couldn't believe what she was looking at."






