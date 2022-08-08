News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Large aircraft in shape of whale spotted above Norfolk

Author Picture Icon

Emily Thomson

Published: 6:07 PM August 8, 2022
The Airbus Beluga was spotted over Smallburgh this morning

The Airbus Beluga was spotted over Smallburgh this morning - Credit: Richard Duncan

A rare aircraft bearing an uncanny resemblance to a whale has been spotted flying over Norfolk.

An Airbus Beluga XL, which is used to transport parts of other aircraft, was spotted over Smallburgh, near Stalham, at about 11.15am this morning (August 8).

Shaped like a whale and even featuring a face, the giant planes which are based in Toulouse, make cargo flights to 11 destinations around Europe. 

According to AirNav, flight BGA145I was making its way to Bremen in Germany from Hawarden in Wales.

The Airbus Beluga was spotted over Smallburgh this morning

The Airbus Beluga was spotted over Smallburgh this morning - Credit: Richard Duncan

The planes do not take passengers although the aircraft plays a part in the construction of many of the world's passenger planes by delivering new parts. 

There are only believed to have been five Airbus Beluga XL planes ever made.

Richard Duncan, whose daughter spotted the plane in Norfolk, said: "My daughter took it on her camera. She couldn't believe what she was looking at."

Airbus BelugaXL. Picture: Airbus

Airbus BelugaXL. Picture: Airbus - Credit: Airbus


North Norfolk News
Great Yarmouth News

Don't Miss

RAF Lakenheath has warned of noise due to late night training in Suffolk

Suffolk Live News

Noise warning issued due to late night fighter jet training over airbase

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Rossi Woods, from Shipdham, has become a TikTok sensation. 

Norfolk man's relatable videos earn him millions of views and celeb fans

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Paul Seaman at Bintry Mill near Fakenham

Environment News

River Wensum stops flowing through mill for first time in a century

Chris Hill

Author Picture Icon
The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn has been charged with a criminal offence following the death of Lucas Allard

King's Lynn Magistrates Court

Norfolk hospital charged following death of patient mistakenly sent home

Nigel Chapman

Logo Icon