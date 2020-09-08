Air ambulance responds after man suffers medical emergency

The East Anglian Air Ambulance responded to an incident in Lowestoft. Photo: Perfect Pose Photography/EAAA Perfect Pose Photography/EAAA

A man in his 50s was taken to hospital in a serious condition after he suffered a medical emergency.

Firefighters, the East of England Ambulance Service Trust (EEAST) and the East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA) were called out on Friday, September 4 after the man suffered a medical emergency in Lowestoft.

The air ambulance was scrambled to Lowestoft at 12.53pm and a spokesman for the air ambulance said: “Anglia One was tasked to assist EEAST and fire teams with a man in his 50s who suffered a medical emergency.”

With the helicopter landing on a school field nearby, the spokesman added: “Doctor Nicola Wallace-King, HEMS Paramedic Nigel Strange and supervisor critical care paramedic Ben Caine gave the patient a full assessment and provided enhanced care.

“The HEMS team then accompanied the patient to James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston, by land ambulance, for further treatment.”