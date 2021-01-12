News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Air ambulance lands on playing fields after 'medical emergency'

Chris Bishop

Published: 4:16 PM January 12, 2021    Updated: 4:35 PM January 12, 2021
An air ambulance landed on the Remembrance Playing Fields in Brandon - Credit: John Kennedy

An air ambulance landed in a park after a woman suffered what was described as a medical emergency.

Medics rushed to the Remembrance Playing Fields in Brandon, near Thetford, at around 8am on Tuesday.

Ambulances at the scene of a medical emergency in Brandon - Credit: John Kennedy

An East of England ambulance spokesman said: "Three ambulances and East Anglian Air Ambulance were sent to an address in Brandon this morning, following reports of a woman with a medical emergency.

"One patient was taken to West Suffolk Hospital for further assessment and care."


