Air ambulance lands on playing fields after 'medical emergency'
Published: 4:16 PM January 12, 2021 Updated: 4:35 PM January 12, 2021
- Credit: John Kennedy
An air ambulance landed in a park after a woman suffered what was described as a medical emergency.
Medics rushed to the Remembrance Playing Fields in Brandon, near Thetford, at around 8am on Tuesday.
An East of England ambulance spokesman said: "Three ambulances and East Anglian Air Ambulance were sent to an address in Brandon this morning, following reports of a woman with a medical emergency.
"One patient was taken to West Suffolk Hospital for further assessment and care."
