Air ambulance lands in village after two-vehicle crash

PUBLISHED: 18:31 28 July 2020 | UPDATED: 08:48 29 July 2020

The East Anglian Air Ambulance Picture: Chris Bishop

Archant

The air ambulance has landed in a village after two vehicles crashed.

Police officers, firefighters and paramedics from the East of England Ambulance Service Trust were also called after the crash on Belt Road, outside of Blofied Heath, near Brundall, took place at 5.20pm on Tuesday, July 28.

The emergency services were alerted by a member of the public.

Inspector Gina Hopkinson, control room inspector for Norfolk Police, said two or three people were believed to be injured.

She added the injuries were not understood to be serious.

The East Anglian Air Ambulance arrived on scene at around 5.40pm.

Earlier on that day, police officers also helped after a car and cyclist crashed close to the Acle Roundabout on the A47 Acle Straight just after 3.45pm while driving to a broken down vehicle on the A47.

Insp Hopkinson added the cyclist was injured but the injuries were not serious.

The crash caused traffic delays around the Acle roundabout.

A Norfolk Police spokesman said: “We were called to the A47 Acle straight yesterday (July 28) at about 3.35pm following reports of a broken down car close to the Acle roundabout. The car, which had flat tyre, wasn’t blocking the road but was in dangerous position and officers were sent to the scene.

“Prior to officers arriving on scene, a second incident was reported near the same location, a collision involving a car and cyclist. The cyclist suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital as a precaution. The vehicle involved in this collision failed to stop at the scene and enquiries are ongoing.

“The AA arrived on scene at about 4.20pm to assist the broken down car. The westbound carriageway of the A47 was closed for a time while both incidents were dealt with and re-opened just after 5pm.”

