Air ambulance lands at football club after teenager injured

The air ambulance landed at the Cromer football club Cabbell Park this evening.

An air ambulance has landed at a north Norfolk football club after a teenager was injured.

A helicopter from the East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA) landed at Cabbell Park, in Cromer at around 5.55pm today (Monday, August 5).

Jenna Bedwell, Cromer Town FC chairman, said the helicopter remained on the field at the club for around 15 to 25 minutes.

She added: "I went out and opened the gate and they headed towards the hospital.

"Lots of people have come out to look."

An air ambulance spokesperson said: "Anglia One was dispatched at 5.32pm from Norwich to attend an accidental injury in Cromer.

"There was a teenage boy who suffered an accidental injury not connected with playing sport.

"Crews provided enhanced care at the scene and then accompanied the boy by road ambulance to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH)."