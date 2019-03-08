Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google
Updated

Air ambulance lands at football club after teenager injured

PUBLISHED: 18:40 05 August 2019 | UPDATED: 19:46 05 August 2019

The air ambulance landed at the Cromer football club Cabbell Park this evening. Photo: Perfect Pose Photography/EAAA

The air ambulance landed at the Cromer football club Cabbell Park this evening. Photo: Perfect Pose Photography/EAAA

Perfect Pose Photography/EAAA

An air ambulance has landed at a north Norfolk football club after a teenager was injured.

A helicopter from the East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA) landed at Cabbell Park, in Cromer at around 5.55pm today (Monday, August 5).

Jenna Bedwell, Cromer Town FC chairman, said the helicopter remained on the field at the club for around 15 to 25 minutes.

You may also want to watch:

She added: "I went out and opened the gate and they headed towards the hospital.

"Lots of people have come out to look."

An air ambulance spokesperson said: "Anglia One was dispatched at 5.32pm from Norwich to attend an accidental injury in Cromer.

"There was a teenage boy who suffered an accidental injury not connected with playing sport.

"Crews provided enhanced care at the scene and then accompanied the boy by road ambulance to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH)."

Most Read

Norwich Airport holiday provider goes bust – cancelling 19,000 future bookings

Super Break has cancelled trips from Norwich Airport to Iceland. Picture: impossiAble

Did you hear the mystery loud bangs in north Norfolk?

As series of loud bangs have shaken up residents in towns across north Norfolk, but questions linger over the source of the noise. Picture: James Bass

Car ploughs into BP garage wall on A47

A silver BMW 2 series crashed into the wall at the BP garage on the A47 in Lowestoft. Photo: Ashleigh Chapman

Seal put down after dog attack on north Norfolk beach

A file photo of a seal at Horsey. Seal and Shore Watch UK received calls of a seal being attacked by a dog on the beach. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Revealed: Future plans for former Mercy nightclub

Mercy nightclub in the Norwich. Picture by SIMON FINLAY.

Most Read

Norwich Airport holiday provider goes bust – cancelling 19,000 future bookings

Super Break has cancelled trips from Norwich Airport to Iceland. Picture: impossiAble

Did you hear the mystery loud bangs in north Norfolk?

As series of loud bangs have shaken up residents in towns across north Norfolk, but questions linger over the source of the noise. Picture: James Bass

Car ploughs into BP garage wall on A47

A silver BMW 2 series crashed into the wall at the BP garage on the A47 in Lowestoft. Photo: Ashleigh Chapman

Seal put down after dog attack on north Norfolk beach

A file photo of a seal at Horsey. Seal and Shore Watch UK received calls of a seal being attacked by a dog on the beach. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Revealed: Future plans for former Mercy nightclub

Mercy nightclub in the Norwich. Picture by SIMON FINLAY.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Tesco stores in East Anglia could close

Tesco Metro stores in the East are unthreat Picture: Greta Levy

Norwich Airport holiday provider goes bust – cancelling 19,000 future bookings

Super Break has cancelled trips from Norwich Airport to Iceland. Picture: impossiAble

Man who stole cash from restaurant is warned jail ‘inevitable’

A man has pleaded guilty to assault and theft at K's Diner in Wells. Pictures: Abigail Nicholson

Car ploughs into BP garage wall on A47

A silver BMW 2 series crashed into the wall at the BP garage on the A47 in Lowestoft. Photo: Ashleigh Chapman

Air ambulance lands at football club after teenager injured

The air ambulance landed at the Cromer football club Cabbell Park this evening. Photo: Perfect Pose Photography/EAAA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists