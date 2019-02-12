Video

Air ambulance called to two-vehicle car crash

Air ambulance and emergency services at the scene. Picture: Edward Briscoe Archant

The East Anglian Air Ambulance was called to the scene of a car crash near Buxton.

Emergency services were called to Lion Road to a two-vehicle crash at about 5.55pm this evening, February 18.

Fire crews from Aylsham and Sprowston attended to release a casualty using cutting gear.

The crews made the scene safe and assisted the ambulance service.

The air ambulance crew from Norwich also attended the scene.

Emergency services were on scene for more than an hour.

The extent of the casualty’s injuries are currently unknown.