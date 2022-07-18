Air ambulance called to Norfolk school following medical emergency

An air ambulance was called to Northgate High School in Dereham following a medical emergency - Credit: Graham Smith

An air ambulance has been called to a school in Norfolk following a medical emergency.

The East Anglian Air Ambulance and an ambulance crew were dispatched to Northgate High School in Dereham after an emergency call at 11.29am today (July 18).

The air ambulance was seen landing on the school playing field.

An air ambulance was called to Northgate High School in Dereham following a medical emergency - Credit: Graham Smith

A spokesperson for the East of England Ambulance Service said: "We were called to Northgate High School in Dereham following a medical emergency.

"Both an air ambulance and ambulance were sent to the school.

"The patient, an adult woman, was transported by road to hospital for further assessment and treatment."

A spokesperson for Northgate High School added: "The incident didn't involve any pupils at the school and they are all fine."



