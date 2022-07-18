News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Air ambulance called to Norfolk school following medical emergency

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 4:30 PM July 18, 2022
An air ambulance was called to Northgate High School in Dereham following a medical emergency

An air ambulance was called to Northgate High School in Dereham following a medical emergency - Credit: Graham Smith

An air ambulance has been called to a school in Norfolk following a medical emergency. 

The East Anglian Air Ambulance and an ambulance crew were dispatched to Northgate High School in Dereham after an emergency call at 11.29am today (July 18).

The air ambulance was seen landing on the school playing field.

An air ambulance was called to Northgate High School in Dereham following a medical emergency

An air ambulance was called to Northgate High School in Dereham following a medical emergency - Credit: Graham Smith

A spokesperson for the East of England Ambulance Service said: "We were called to Northgate High School in Dereham following a medical emergency. 

"Both an air ambulance and ambulance were sent to the school.

"The patient, an adult woman, was transported by road to hospital for further assessment and treatment."

A spokesperson for Northgate High School added: "The incident didn't involve any pupils at the school and they are all fine."


Norfolk Live News
Dereham News

Don't Miss

Firefighters are tackling a fire in Tacolneston, Norfolk

Norfolk Live News | Updated

Crews battling large field fire in Norfolk village

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
The incident happened on the A148 in High Kelling, near Holt.

Norfolk Live News

Teenage girl in serious condition after car overturned in north Norfolk

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
xxx_01_churchwalk_burnhammarket_jul22

See inside home in one of UK's 'poshest villages' on sale for £425k

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
xxx_heatwave_schools_jul22

Will schools send children home if it is too hot?

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon