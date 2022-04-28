News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Agriculture

Farm firm to pay £49k costs over damage to river habitat

Author Picture Icon

Simon Parkin

Published: 3:02 PM April 28, 2022
The Little Ouse at Lodge Farm

The Little Ouse at Lodge Farm before dredging and drainage work that damaged water vole habitats. - Credit: Archant/brown-co.com

A farming company has agreed to pay £49,000 towards prosecution costs after being fined for unauthorised work on a stretch of river that harmed the habitat of water voles, a protected species.

Paul Rackham Ltd, based at Manor Farm, Bridgham, pleaded guilty to carrying out works on the River Little Ouse at Lodge Farm Estate, Gasthorpe, near Diss.

A 2.4km stretch of river was dredged and deepened with work also carried out to raise and re-profile the riverbank. Vegetation was also removed.

The firm was last month fined £17,000 at Norwich Crown Court. Prosecutors had sought £63,000 in costs, including towards the Environment Agency investigation, but have now agreed to the lower settlement.

A £400,000 remediation scheme to repair the harm and to reconnect the River Little Ouse to the floodplain has been carried out by the company. 

Norfolk flood risk officer, Naomi Daniel, said: “Businesses should ensure they have the correct permits before they carry out work. 

“In this case, the actions of the company caused serious damage to the local ecosystem and endangered water voles which will take time to restore.”

South Norfolk News

Don't Miss

Ruth Davies was a victim of abuse on the train for having noisy children

Opinion

OPINION: Train abuse aimed at me as a parent showed a huge lack of class

Ruth Davies

Logo Icon
Rocky Fletcher (right) pictured with his mum Keeley and two brothers

Mother's frustration as son, 12, kept away from classroom since November

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
Burnham Market

Cost of Living

How cost of living squeeze is felt in Norfolk's most exclusive village

Chris Bishop

Author Picture Icon
A Staffordshire bull terrier named Tasha

Body of dog which drowned in Broads retrieved

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon