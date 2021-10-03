News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
New cheetah cub brings 'cute factor' to Africa Alive!

Emily Thomson

Published: 3:00 PM October 3, 2021   
The eight-week-old cheetah cub out in the enclosure with mum Kilima, 10, at Africa Alive.

Africa Alive's newest arrival has been bringing “the cute factor” as visitors got their first glimpse of a cheetah club.  

The Suffolk Zoo recently revealed the arrival the female cheetah cub which was born on August 1, by first-time mother Kilima. 

After spending a few months settling in, on Friday October 1, the cub – which has not yet been given a name – was introduced to the paddock and seen by visitors for the first time. 

The eight-week-old cheetah cub out in the enclosure with mum Kilima, 10, at Africa Alive. Picture: D

Zoe Nunn, senior animal keeper, said: “As you can imagine, it has the cute factor. 

“The cub’s introduction to the paddock has gone really well and she is showing really good natural behaviour. She is quite confident. 

The eight-week-old cheetah cub out in the enclosure with mum Kilima, 10, at Africa Alive. Picture: D

“Kilima is spending a lot of time at the back of the paddock and if she goes too far away from the cub, it will go and hide in the long grass - until mum calls her back. 

“People are just amazed by it really. We haven’t had any cheetah cubs for so many years. Kilima, her mum, was the last litter. We are all really pleased.” 

The eight-week-old cheetah cub out in the enclosure at Africa Alive. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The eight-week-old cheetah cub out in the enclosure with mum Kilima, 10, at Africa Alive. Picture: D

The eight-week-old cheetah cub out in the enclosure with mum Kilima, 10, at Africa Alive. Picture: D

The eight-week-old cheetah cub out in the enclosure with mum Kilima, 10, at Africa Alive. Picture: D

The eight-week-old cheetah cub out in the enclosure with mum Kilima, 10, at Africa Alive. Picture: D

