New cheetah cub brings 'cute factor' to Africa Alive!
- Credit: Denise Bradley
Africa Alive's newest arrival has been bringing “the cute factor” as visitors got their first glimpse of a cheetah club.
The Suffolk Zoo recently revealed the arrival the female cheetah cub which was born on August 1, by first-time mother Kilima.
After spending a few months settling in, on Friday October 1, the cub – which has not yet been given a name – was introduced to the paddock and seen by visitors for the first time.
Zoe Nunn, senior animal keeper, said: “As you can imagine, it has the cute factor.
“The cub’s introduction to the paddock has gone really well and she is showing really good natural behaviour. She is quite confident.
“Kilima is spending a lot of time at the back of the paddock and if she goes too far away from the cub, it will go and hide in the long grass - until mum calls her back.
“People are just amazed by it really. We haven’t had any cheetah cubs for so many years. Kilima, her mum, was the last litter. We are all really pleased.”
