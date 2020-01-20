Search

Advanced search

Stunning aerial photographs show major city projects

PUBLISHED: 10:33 20 January 2020 | UPDATED: 10:33 20 January 2020

Aerial view of Norwich - Jan 2020. Picture: Mike Page

Aerial view of Norwich - Jan 2020. Picture: Mike Page

Mike Page

Stunning aerial photographs have offered a bird's eye view of some of the biggest ongoing projects in Norwich.

Aerial view of Norwich - Jan 2020. Picture: Mike PageAerial view of Norwich - Jan 2020. Picture: Mike Page

Captured by Mike Page, the pictures show completed and ongoing developments in different areas of the city, as well as equally familiar, but more untouched, areas.

Aerial view of Norwich - Jan 2020. Picture: Mike PageAerial view of Norwich - Jan 2020. Picture: Mike Page

They include the developments around Norwich bus station, an area which has seen student accommodation added to its skyline in recent years, including Pablo Fanque House, just pictured in the top right hand corner, and the All Saints Green block.

Aerial view of Norwich - Jan 2020. Picture: Mike PageAerial view of Norwich - Jan 2020. Picture: Mike Page

And it shows another under-development student block of 300 flats at the back of the former Toys R Us, which closed permanently in 2018 but was based on Westwick Street.

Aerial view of Norwich - Jan 2020. Picture: Mike PageAerial view of Norwich - Jan 2020. Picture: Mike Page

But the photographs also capture areas where major changes are planned - including Anglia Square, which is set to be the subject of a planning inquiry, and land off Barrack Street, where 218 homes are due to be built.

Aerial view of Norwich - Jan 2020. Picture: Mike PageAerial view of Norwich - Jan 2020. Picture: Mike Page

Aerial view of Norwich - Jan 2020. Picture: Mike PageAerial view of Norwich - Jan 2020. Picture: Mike Page

Aerial view of Norwich - Jan 2020. Picture: Mike PageAerial view of Norwich - Jan 2020. Picture: Mike Page

You may also want to watch:

Most Read

A47 ‘grid-locked’ following six vehicle crash

Police are on the scene of a three vehicle crash on the A47 at Postwick Picture: Denise Bradley

See inside: £950,000 coastal retreat with six balconies and sea views

A Hunstanton property with sea views has come on the market. Photo: William H Brown Select

Two schools near Norwich shut due to heating and flooding issues

Falcon Junior School, Norwich, which is shut today due to flooding issues. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Norfolk pub launches giant fry-up boxes to takeaway

A Norfolk pub has launched takeaway breakfast boxes which come with a single, double or triple option Credit: The White Hart Swaffham

Man in 40s dies after Mercedes crashes into tree

A man in his 40s has died in a fatal traffic collision in Lingwood Picture: Chris Bishop

Most Read

A47 ‘grid-locked’ following six vehicle crash

Police are on the scene of a three vehicle crash on the A47 at Postwick Picture: Denise Bradley

See inside: £950,000 coastal retreat with six balconies and sea views

A Hunstanton property with sea views has come on the market. Photo: William H Brown Select

Two schools near Norwich shut due to heating and flooding issues

Falcon Junior School, Norwich, which is shut today due to flooding issues. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Norfolk pub launches giant fry-up boxes to takeaway

A Norfolk pub has launched takeaway breakfast boxes which come with a single, double or triple option Credit: The White Hart Swaffham

Man in 40s dies after Mercedes crashes into tree

A man in his 40s has died in a fatal traffic collision in Lingwood Picture: Chris Bishop

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

A47 ‘grid-locked’ following six vehicle crash

Police are on the scene of a three vehicle crash on the A47 at Postwick Picture: Denise Bradley

Man in 40s dies after Mercedes crashes into tree

A man in his 40s has died in a fatal traffic collision in Lingwood Picture: Chris Bishop

Warnings of ‘ghettos’ over rate of office-to-flat conversions in Norwich

Pablo Fanque House, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Six things you might have missed following City’s crucial win over Bournemouth

Emi Buendia continued his impressive form as Norwich City beat Bournemouth Pictures: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Stunning aerial photographs show major city projects

Aerial view of Norwich - Jan 2020. Picture: Mike Page
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists