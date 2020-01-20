Stunning aerial photographs show major city projects
PUBLISHED: 10:33 20 January 2020 | UPDATED: 10:33 20 January 2020
Mike Page
Stunning aerial photographs have offered a bird's eye view of some of the biggest ongoing projects in Norwich.
Captured by Mike Page, the pictures show completed and ongoing developments in different areas of the city, as well as equally familiar, but more untouched, areas.
They include the developments around Norwich bus station, an area which has seen student accommodation added to its skyline in recent years, including Pablo Fanque House, just pictured in the top right hand corner, and the All Saints Green block.
And it shows another under-development student block of 300 flats at the back of the former Toys R Us, which closed permanently in 2018 but was based on Westwick Street.
But the photographs also capture areas where major changes are planned - including Anglia Square, which is set to be the subject of a planning inquiry, and land off Barrack Street, where 218 homes are due to be built.