Stunning aerial photographs show major city projects

Aerial view of Norwich - Jan 2020. Picture: Mike Page Mike Page

Stunning aerial photographs have offered a bird's eye view of some of the biggest ongoing projects in Norwich.

Aerial view of Norwich - Jan 2020. Picture: Mike Page Aerial view of Norwich - Jan 2020. Picture: Mike Page

Captured by Mike Page, the pictures show completed and ongoing developments in different areas of the city, as well as equally familiar, but more untouched, areas.

Aerial view of Norwich - Jan 2020. Picture: Mike Page Aerial view of Norwich - Jan 2020. Picture: Mike Page

They include the developments around Norwich bus station, an area which has seen student accommodation added to its skyline in recent years, including Pablo Fanque House, just pictured in the top right hand corner, and the All Saints Green block.

Aerial view of Norwich - Jan 2020. Picture: Mike Page Aerial view of Norwich - Jan 2020. Picture: Mike Page

And it shows another under-development student block of 300 flats at the back of the former Toys R Us, which closed permanently in 2018 but was based on Westwick Street.

Aerial view of Norwich - Jan 2020. Picture: Mike Page Aerial view of Norwich - Jan 2020. Picture: Mike Page

But the photographs also capture areas where major changes are planned - including Anglia Square, which is set to be the subject of a planning inquiry, and land off Barrack Street, where 218 homes are due to be built.

Aerial view of Norwich - Jan 2020. Picture: Mike Page Aerial view of Norwich - Jan 2020. Picture: Mike Page

Aerial view of Norwich - Jan 2020. Picture: Mike Page Aerial view of Norwich - Jan 2020. Picture: Mike Page

Aerial view of Norwich - Jan 2020. Picture: Mike Page Aerial view of Norwich - Jan 2020. Picture: Mike Page

