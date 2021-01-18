Stunning images reveal 'tree roots' of Norfolk

Gallery

Published: 5:30 AM January 18, 2021

A 'tree' created by water on the mud flats at Breydon Water in Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Mike Page

After Australian images of similar phenomena went viral online, an aerial photographer has rooted through his archives to produce stunning images of tree-like patterns in mud flats across the east of England.

Mike Page has been snapping from the skies above Norfolk, Suffolk and Essex for half a century, and has captured some jaw-dropping shots in his time.

Mike Page took his first photo of a 'tree' in mud flats a decade ago. - Credit: Mike Page

Among the most stunning are these photos showing the 'trees', which are formed by water running through channels on mud flats.

The channels provide routes for the water on incoming and outgoing tides, and are semi-permanent so regularly change.

Mr Page, 81, who took his first such photo above Breydon Water, Great Yarmouth, back in 2011, said he loves the ever-changing nature of the patterns.

"You get that one moment in time and you'll never repeat it. I love being able to see those things and share them with people," he told the BBC.

