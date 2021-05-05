New Hunstanton mayor hopes town can move forward with optimism

Published: 6:33 PM May 5, 2021

Adrian Winnington (right) presents an award to Derek Cosbey at the Northfields Allotments open day, during his previous term as mayor Hunstanton in 2017 - Credit: Chris Bishop

Hunstanton's new mayor said he hoped the town would move forward with optimism as he began his second term of office.

Adrian Winnington, who was unanimously elected at Wednesday's town council AGM, was previously mayor during 2017/18.

Proposing Mr Winnington, outgoing mayor Tony Bishopp said he had been an excellent deputy mayor and an excellent mayor during his previous term.

Maureen Howard was unanimously elected deputy mayor. Proposer Mike Ruston said: "She works very quietly behind the scenes on things a lot of us are not aware of and she is very effective."

In his outgoing address, Mr Bishopp wished his successor and his deputy "a busy but enjoyable year",

You may also want to watch:

He said: "The last 20 months have been difficult to say the least but I won't have lots of photos of photos of me in my mayoral outfit to bore people with on Facebook."

Mr Bishopp said councillors and council staff Jan and Steve Roomes had carried out "an awful lot of work" in "unprecedented times".

He added: "Over the last 20 months, especially the last year, Hunstanton Town Council could not have done a lot more for the residents than we've done."

Outgoing Hunstanton mayor Tony Bishopp - Credit: Jemma Greef

Mr Bishopp said the council had organised food supplies and vouchers, and run a stay local Facebook page which had 2,500 members.

Mr Winnington said Mr Bishopp's term of office had been "far from normal in a number of ways".

He said he had dealt with difficult issues in difficult times and demonstrated his love of, and commitment to, the town.

Mr Bishopp has had to self isolate for six months, during which he was unable to perform engagements and had to conduct meetings and council business virtually.

Mr Winnington said the town council was on the verge of "many exciting developments". He added he hoped the kindness and respect people had shown for each other during the pandemic would continue as the town oved forward with optimism.

A keen amateur naturalist, Mr Winnington has been carrying out a survey into Hunstanton's wealth of trees.