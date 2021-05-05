News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

New Hunstanton mayor hopes town can move forward with optimism

Author Picture Icon

Chris Bishop

Published: 6:33 PM May 5, 2021   
Derek Cosbey (left) receives his Gold Award from Mayor Adrian Winnington. Picture: Chris Bishop

Adrian Winnington (right) presents an award to Derek Cosbey at the Northfields Allotments open day, during his previous term as mayor Hunstanton in 2017 - Credit: Chris Bishop

Hunstanton's new mayor said he hoped the town would move forward with optimism as he began his second term of office.

Adrian Winnington, who was unanimously elected at Wednesday's town council AGM, was previously mayor during 2017/18.

Proposing Mr Winnington, outgoing mayor Tony Bishopp said he had been an excellent deputy mayor and an excellent mayor during his previous term.

Maureen Howard was unanimously elected deputy mayor. Proposer Mike Ruston said: "She works very quietly behind the scenes on things a lot of us are not aware of and she is very effective."

In his outgoing address, Mr Bishopp wished his successor and his deputy "a busy but enjoyable year",

You may also want to watch:

He said: "The last 20 months have been difficult to say the least but I won't have lots of photos of photos of me in my mayoral outfit to bore people with on Facebook."

Mr Bishopp said councillors and council staff Jan and Steve Roomes had carried out "an awful lot of work" in "unprecedented times".

Most Read

  1. 1 Widow fighting for wedding refund
  2. 2 Hollywood actors use Norwich hair salon
  3. 3 A47 opens 18 hours after HGV overturns in crash with car
  1. 4 Popular railway will 'cease to exist' as soon as this year
  2. 5 Garden centre launches outdoor eating with wood-fired pizza and waffles
  3. 6 Flying Scotsman visit to Mid Norfolk Railway confirmed
  4. 7 MPs join the call to suspend gallbladder surgeon
  5. 8 Police break up house party with 28 people crammed into flat
  6. 9 Cyclist fights for life after crash with car
  7. 10 Filipino fried chicken chain Jollibee to open Norwich branch

He added: "Over the last 20 months, especially the last year, Hunstanton Town Council could not have done a lot more for the residents than we've done."

Hunstanton mayor Tony Bishopp is appealing for people to 'go local' to support their town Picture:

Outgoing Hunstanton mayor Tony Bishopp - Credit: Jemma Greef

Mr Bishopp said the council had organised food supplies and vouchers, and run a stay local Facebook page which had 2,500 members.

Mr Winnington said Mr Bishopp's term of office had been "far from normal in a number of ways".

He said he had dealt with difficult issues in difficult times and demonstrated his love of, and commitment to, the town.

Mr Bishopp has had to self isolate for six months, during which he was unable to perform engagements and had to conduct meetings and council business virtually. 

Mr Winnington said the town council was on the verge of "many exciting developments". He added he hoped the kindness and respect people had shown for each other during the pandemic would continue as the town oved forward with optimism. 

A keen amateur naturalist, Mr Winnington has been carrying out a survey into Hunstanton's wealth of trees.

Hunstanton News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Families faced hour-long queues for rides at the Funderworld attraction at Norfolk Showground.

Families criticise ‘crazy queues’ at bank holiday funfair attraction

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
The former Newlands Country House hotel in Halesworth Road, Reydon,

Housing

See inside abandoned hotel with swimming pool as it goes up for auction

Emily Townsend

Author Picture Icon
Bungay High School positive Covid test

School year group and bus passengers told to isolate after Covid case

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
Stuart Turner of Aspect Housing.

Tributes to 'brilliant man' devoted to helping Norwich homeless

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus