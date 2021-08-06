Published: 6:30 AM August 6, 2021

Sarah Johnson, of Bluebird Care Norwich and North Norfolk, has been praised for her efforts - Credit: BLUEBIRD CARE

She has been described as an “exemplary carer” - and now, Sarah Johnson, has been commended by her employer for her dedication to caring for others.

An employee of Bluebird Care Norwich and North Norfolk, Ms Johnson marked her efforts earlier this year during national Carers Week.

She first joined the Bluebird Care team almost 11 years ago and was one of the first five care team members at the company’s office.

Previously working in the hospitality industry, and as a dental nurse, she spotted the opportunity to utilise her skillset in the care sector.

Motivated by a desire to help others, and making a difference in what she does, she went on to become a care assistant at Bluebird.

Now, over a decade in, she is the home provider's lead supervisor and is a highly-valued team member by both her colleagues and customers.

Reflecting on her time working at Bluebell, the former Taverham High School pupil said: “I have had many happy experiences over my ten years with Bluebird Care. I’ve formed lasting friendships and great memories, including a hot coal walk with my colleagues to raise money for our local charities.

“I love each day. Often, it’s the little things that make a difference, such as knowing how someone likes their hair styled or that they enjoy a certain genre of music. It’s these things that put a smile on the face of our customers.

“I enjoy working in domiciliary care, knowing I am helping individuals to remain safe living in their own homes and promoting their independence as much as possible. Being caring, compassionate and reliable is a must and are all attributes that will be beneficial in any role within the care sector.

“I’m hugely grateful for the opportunities and support I have had over the years and look forward to what the next 10 years bring.”

Carers Week is a yearly campaign that seeks to recognise the contribution carers make to families and communities throughout the country. This year, the focus was around the theme “making caring visible and valued" and Ms Johnson was the one special team member at the home care provider to be recognised for her fantastic work over the years.

Speaking of Ms Johnson, Carole Gent, director of Bluebird Care Norwich and North Norfolk, said: “Sarah has demonstrated unfaltering commitment and dedication to her profession, and to her career with Bluebird Care Norwich and North Norfolk over the past ten years.

“Sarah proudly upholds all of our brand values; she is kind, caring, professional, supportive, respectful, and most definitely, lots of fun.”

Her colleagues described feeling “incredibly proud” of Ms Johnson, who joined the team on October 5, 2010. She had never worked in the health and social care industry before. As well as showing incredible loyalty and dedication to the company, customers, and colleagues over the years, she has also achieved numerous promotions and an array of impressive qualifications.

She also finds time to regularly volunteer with charities dear to her heart.

A spokesperson for the team added: “Sarah’s loyalty, hard work commitment, and dedication has, without doubt, contributed to the success of Bluebird Care Norwich and North Norfolk, as we would not be where we are today without Sarah’s wonderful support and indeed, the commitment of all of our team, past and present.

“Sarah’s career journey is a fantastic success story advocating the benefits of choosing a professional career in social care. But, perhaps most important of all, Sarah is quite simply one of the kindest, caring, funny, witty, empathetic, and loyal people we are so privileged to have on our team... And she is much loved by us all here at Bluebird Care Norwich and North Norfolk, staff and customers alike.”

