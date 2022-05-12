Tributes to "highly-valued" technician who died at Norfolk DAF dealership

The Ford & Slater DAF dealership on Maple Road in King's Lynn, where a man died in an accident on Monday night - Credit: Chris Bishop

Tributes have been paid to an "experienced and highly-valued" HGV technician who died after an accident at a Norfolk lorry dealership.

Police and emergency services including an air ambulance were called to the Ford & Slater DAF dealership on the Saddlebow Industrial Estate, near the Adrian Flux Arena, on the outskirts of King's Lynn, at around 9pm on Monday, May 9.

A man in his 40s was pronounced dead at the two-storey premises, on Maple Road. The incident, which is being treated as an industrial accident, is now being investigated by the Heath and Safety Executive (HSE).

Leicester-based Ford & Slater is one of the UK's largest DAF goods vehicle dealerships, with 13 branches around the country employing 225 skilled technicians.

Nigel Strevens, the firm's joint managing director, said there had been "a most serious accident" in its workshop at King's Lynn on Monday night.

"This accident tragically resulted in the death of an experienced and highly-valued HGV technician that had worked at Ford & Slater since February 2017," he said.

"Despite the best efforts of his work colleagues, first responders and the air ambulance, the individual was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident.

"Our thoughts are with his family at this incredibly difficult time, as well as all of his colleagues at the Ford & Slater King’s Lynn dealership.

"The company is co-operating fully with the relevant authorities."

HSE investigations are carried out to find out the cause of an accident, share any lessons learned and where appropriate gather evidence for a prosecution.

Its website says: "An investigation may range from an enquiry by a single inspector about a minor incident or complaint to a large enquiry involving a team of inspectors. Other agencies may be involved, such as the police where there has been a work-related death."

Their findings are made public when the investigation has been completed. A file will also be passed to the coroner, who will open an inquest into the man's death, which will be heard in full once the HSE has concluded its enquiries.