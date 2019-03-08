Accident on bridge causing 'traffic delays'

Breydon Bridge in Great Yarmouth. Photo: George Ryan Archant

Motorists are being warned of possible delays following a reported collision on a busy bridge.

With thousands of people expected at the Out There Festival in Great Yarmouth this weekend, there have been reports of an accident on the Breydon Bridge in Yarmouth within the past 30 minutes.

The 12th year of the Out There Festival is set to start at noon on Saturday, September 14.

But there have been reports of an accident on Breydon Bridge that is causing delays.

One onlooker said that "traffic chaos" was "building up" following the accident on the bridge.

According to to the Norfolk Roadworks map, "delays are possible" as "traffic congestion" has been reported on "the A47 westbound between the A1117 and the junction with the A1243."

it adds: "There are currently delays of 10 minutes against expected traffic."

