Charity launches informative sessions for returning pupils

Access Community Trust chief executive Emma Ratzer viewing a Back 2 School Ambassador session. Picture: Access Community Trust Archant

A new series of sessions to support children have been launched as youngsters return to school.

The ‘Back 2 School’ Ambassador series has been launched by regional charity Access Community Trust.

As schools reopen after the easing of some lockdown rules, pupils are gradually returning with smaller class sizes and enhanced safety and social distancing measures in place.

It has led Access Community Trust – a charity which works tirelessly in communities throughout Suffolk and Norfolk to combat homelessness and social exclusion – to unveil six free bitesize online sessions that support returning pupils.

Full of guidance and advice on wellbeing and mental health, the ‘Back 2 School’ Ambassador series hosted on the charity’s youtube channel are informative sessions that discuss topics such as coping with anxiety, building confidence, trust, safeguarding, resolving conflict and bullying.

The series also offers the opportunity for students to become an Access Ambassador, which empowers pupils to support others struggling over the coming months that are returning to education.

Chief executive of Access Community Trust, Emma Ratzer, said: “Returning to school under normal circumstances following a long break can be daunting.

“The pandemic has amplified this situation further.

“As an organisation, we have intensified support online for many people struggling in our communities, that feel even more isolated in these uncertain times.

“This range of short videos have been specifically developed for young people preparing to return to school or even perhaps college.

“They all contain helpful information surrounding a number of feelings that students might be experiencing, alongside offering tips on maintaining good mental health and wellbeing as they continue their education.”

All sessions are available to download from Access Community Trust’s youtube channel via www.youtu.be/VscWR67TGUU

Marking its 45th anniversary this year, Access Community Trust has adapted its offering during the pandemic by creating an additional range of new supportive online services to help those that may be homeless or suffering from social isolation within the community.

Throughout the pandemic, the charity has also focused on preparing homemade meal parcels to those that are struggling locally from Sams, its community café based in Lowestoft and The Pavilion Café in Woodbridge.