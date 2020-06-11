Search

Advanced search

Charity launches informative sessions for returning pupils

PUBLISHED: 15:00 11 June 2020 | UPDATED: 15:08 11 June 2020

Access Community Trust chief executive Emma Ratzer viewing a Back 2 School Ambassador session. Picture: Access Community Trust

Access Community Trust chief executive Emma Ratzer viewing a Back 2 School Ambassador session. Picture: Access Community Trust

Archant

A new series of sessions to support children have been launched as youngsters return to school.

The ‘Back 2 School’ Ambassador series has been launched by regional charity Access Community Trust.

As schools reopen after the easing of some lockdown rules, pupils are gradually returning with smaller class sizes and enhanced safety and social distancing measures in place.

It has led Access Community Trust – a charity which works tirelessly in communities throughout Suffolk and Norfolk to combat homelessness and social exclusion – to unveil six free bitesize online sessions that support returning pupils.

Full of guidance and advice on wellbeing and mental health, the ‘Back 2 School’ Ambassador series hosted on the charity’s youtube channel are informative sessions that discuss topics such as coping with anxiety, building confidence, trust, safeguarding, resolving conflict and bullying.

The series also offers the opportunity for students to become an Access Ambassador, which empowers pupils to support others struggling over the coming months that are returning to education.

Chief executive of Access Community Trust, Emma Ratzer, said: “Returning to school under normal circumstances following a long break can be daunting.

“The pandemic has amplified this situation further.

“As an organisation, we have intensified support online for many people struggling in our communities, that feel even more isolated in these uncertain times.

“This range of short videos have been specifically developed for young people preparing to return to school or even perhaps college.

“They all contain helpful information surrounding a number of feelings that students might be experiencing, alongside offering tips on maintaining good mental health and wellbeing as they continue their education.”

All sessions are available to download from Access Community Trust’s youtube channel via www.youtu.be/VscWR67TGUU

Marking its 45th anniversary this year, Access Community Trust has adapted its offering during the pandemic by creating an additional range of new supportive online services to help those that may be homeless or suffering from social isolation within the community.

Throughout the pandemic, the charity has also focused on preparing homemade meal parcels to those that are struggling locally from Sams, its community café based in Lowestoft and The Pavilion Café in Woodbridge.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Dog walkers warned over fatal virus outbreak

Dog owners are being warned after an outbreak of Parvovirus in Norfolk. Credit: Nick Butcher

See the secret bungalow tucked away in ‘millionaire’s row’ for sale for £280,000

The bungalow hidden away next to the Manor House in Bracondale. Pic: Sowerbys

Graffiti cats which lined NDR bridges are finally removed

The cats of the NDR, graffiti cats are adorned on the bridges of the NDR.

‘Norfolk won’t allow his statues to be toppled’ - Nelson defended amid racism row

Lord Nelson statue by Thomas Milnes in Upper Close at Norwich Cathedral. Picture : Antony Kelly

Care worker’s plea to save home after gran’s death

Chloe Cuthbert and her grandmother Annette Matthews. PHOTO: Chloe Cuthbert

Most Read

Couple move into £225,000 dream home - only to find nearly 200 snags

A couple who have just moved into a brand new house have found around 200 snags with it. Picture shows lifted flooring, which has been put down unevenly. Picture: AMY ANDERSON/BRITTANY WOODMAN

Dog walkers warned over fatal virus outbreak

Dog owners are being warned after an outbreak of Parvovirus in Norfolk. Credit: Nick Butcher

‘Why can’t they let my beautiful daughter rest in peace?’ - Caroline Flack’s mother’s anger at prosecutor

Norfolk TV presenter Caroline Flack, who died in February. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images/Ian West

Daughter jailed for stealing £80,000 from her elderly mum with dementia

Karen Wakeling. PIC: Norfolk Constabulary.

Parts of school closed after staff member tests positive for coronavirus

Heacham Junior School which will closed until June 15 after a staff member tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: Google

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Restaurant and hotel announces reopening date

Hannah Springham (inset) who runs the Farmyard in Norwich and The Dial House at Reepham alongside husband Andrew have announced when they will reopen. Pictures: Archant

Canaries midfielder and wife make substantial donations to local charities

Tom and Anna Trybull present a donation of £5,000 to Age UK Norwich Picture: Norwich City FC

See the secret bungalow tucked away in ‘millionaire’s row’ for sale for £280,000

The bungalow hidden away next to the Manor House in Bracondale. Pic: Sowerbys

Dozens back market town’s Black Lives Matter protest

Around 60 people came together in Bungay, Suffolk to do a peaceful protest on Black Lives Matters yesterday evening where they lined one side of St Mary's Street. Picture: Andrew Atterwill

“Massive catch-up” promised help pupils over summer as parents face months more homeschooling

Parents are facing more homeschooling but some are better equipped equipped than others. Picture: PA Images
Drive 24