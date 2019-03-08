How you can abseil down The Forum with ITV Anglia presenter

Norfolk Arts Awards 2017. The Broadcast and Media Award - Becky Jago and Jonathan Wills Photo: ITV ITV

ITV Anglia presenter Becky Jago and other charity supporters will be taking part in an abseil down Norwich's Forum - and you could join her.

The team will be taking part in the 50ft (15m) drop down the side of the building on Saturday, June 22 to raise funds for a new dedicated breast care unit at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH).

Ms Jago will be joined by hospital staff and members of the public, raising money for the Boudicca Appeal which aims to raise £800,000 for the new unit at NNUH.

Becky said: "It would be fantastic if there was a huge group of us all encouraging each other over the edge - I think I may need the help.

"It is certain to be an incredible experience that you will never forget and all for a great cause."

The appeal aims to create a breast unit to provide same-day diagnosis service for all patients at NNUH.

Ring 01603 287107 to sign up to do the abseil.