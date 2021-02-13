Delays expected as tank is escorted through county

Published: 9:48 AM February 13, 2021

The tank will start its journey from Chalk Lane onto the A11 - Credit: Google

Drivers are being warned of delays as a 21.5m long tank is escorted through the county.

Police will be following the abnormal load as it sets off from Chalk Lane, Snetterton at 10am on February 13.

The tank is 5m wide and 21.5m long, and is heading to Sweet Briar Road in Norwich.

It will travel through local roads from Chalk Lane to the A11, A47 East, A1270, A140 and then local roads again to the site.



