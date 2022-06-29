Aberdeen Angus team celebrates major cattle trophy at Royal Norfolk Show

A team of Aberdeen Angus breeders from across the UK won the Heygates Country Feeds Team of Five competition - Credit: Sonya Duncan

A team of Aberdeen Angus cattle breeders from across the country - ranging from Devon to Scotland - won a prestigious livestock prize at the Royal Norfolk Show.

The Heygates Country Feeds Team of Five competition was judged in front of the Grand Ring crowds at the culmination of the Grand Parade of Cattle and Shire Horses.

The winners were a team comprised of Carol Rettie from Brailes Livestock in Perth, Trevor and Vanessa Kirk from Glympton Farms in Oxford, Rob Bishop from Warrenho Aberdeen Angus in Reading, Michael Alford from Foxhill Angus in Devon and Mark Wattie, from Tonley Aberdeen Angus in Aberdeenshire.

Mr Wattie accompanied an animal which had earlier won a championship title at the Aberdeen Angus Cattle Society's National Summer Show - watched by the visiting Princess Anne.

He said the Team of Five win was a major achievement for the Aberdeen Angus breed.

"We are doing it as a breed and wanting to win together," he said. "It is great that we came from all over the UK to do that.

"Today was the Aberdeen Angus national show, so that is why we travelled 10 hours to be here.

"We told Princess Anne where we are from and she was delighted for us to get the trophy. They [the Royal Family] are very fond of the Aberdeen Angus."

Mr Wattie added that the whole team was pleased to be back in the show ring after the disappointment of Covid cancellations in recent years.

"I am absolutely delighted to be able to come back and show our cattle and let the public see the hard work that goes on behind the scenes," he said. "It is great to see so many folks out here today."

