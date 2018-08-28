Gallery

Abandoned dogs rescued from pig pen looking for new homes

Alec, Alex, Charlie and Olivia with abandoned lurchers which have been taken in by PACT Animal Sanctuary. Picture: PACT PACT

They were heartlessly dumped and left to die before being rescued by a farmer and placed in a pig pen.

Alex with abandoned lurchers Gomez and Morticia, which have been taken in by PACT Animal Sanctuary. Picture: PACT Alex with abandoned lurchers Gomez and Morticia, which have been taken in by PACT Animal Sanctuary. Picture: PACT

Now a group of Lurcher puppies are hoping to find new homes following their ordeal.

The seven young Lurchers, aged around six to seven months, were discovered abandoned near a west Norfolk farm on Halloween, October 31.

And because they had been made “safe” in a pig pen, no organisation was willing to help - until PACT Animal Sanctuary came to their rescue.

Abandoned lurcher Gomez, which has been taken in by PACT Animal Sanctuary. Picture: PACT Abandoned lurcher Gomez, which has been taken in by PACT Animal Sanctuary. Picture: PACT

PACT is based at River Farm in Woodrising, between Dereham and Watton.

Founder Chris Rockingham described them as being “lovely, lovely dogs”.

She said: “No other Norfolk organisation was willing to help, neither was the dog warden as they were no longer considered as strays after being rescued by the farmer.

Alec with abandoned lurchers Lurch and Herman, which have been taken in by PACT Animal Sanctuary. Picture: PACT Alec with abandoned lurchers Lurch and Herman, which have been taken in by PACT Animal Sanctuary. Picture: PACT

“Obviously a temporarily vacant pig pen could only be a short term remedy.”

Although described as friendly when they were found, they were nervous, scared, untrained and without collars, identification, and were not chipped.

Charlie with abandoned lurcher Fester, which has been taken in by PACT Animal Sanctuary. Picture: PACT Charlie with abandoned lurcher Fester, which has been taken in by PACT Animal Sanctuary. Picture: PACT

The pups are believed to be from the same litter and are a mix of male and female.

Mrs Rockingham added: “PACT Animal Sanctuary were the only organisation prepared to help the poor dogs and the seven boys and girls are now being cared for by the dedicated staff at PACT who are appealing for information and donations towards the dogs’ care.

“The Lurchers will be fully vaccinated, treated for worms etcetera, microchipped and neutered and will be looking for their forever homes in the New Year.”

Olivia with abandoned lurchers Wednesday and Pugsly, which have been taken in by PACT Animal Sanctuary. Picture: PACT Olivia with abandoned lurchers Wednesday and Pugsly, which have been taken in by PACT Animal Sanctuary. Picture: PACT

Currently the dogs are being trained to use leads and an ideal home for them would be quiet, free of cats and young children.

“They are still very scared but they are getting used to things now, such as learning how to use a lead,” she said.

“They are very bright dogs and would need a nice, quiet home.”

Abandoned lurcher Wednesday, which has been taken in by PACT Animal Sanctuary. Picture: PACT Abandoned lurcher Wednesday, which has been taken in by PACT Animal Sanctuary. Picture: PACT

- Anyone who has any information about the dogs or can help with the costs of their veterinary treatment is asked to call PACT on 01362 820775.