Teen left in coma after horror motorcycle crash awake and back on his feet

Aaron Clifford is awake and walking after a serious crash at Snetterton Circuit. Picture: BSB/Dacid Yeomans/Clifford Familiy Archant

A teenage motorbike racer is back on his feet just four months after a horror crash at Snetterton Circuit left him in intensive care for more than 20 days.

Aaron Clifford out of hospital with his family. Picture: Clifford Family Aaron Clifford out of hospital with his family. Picture: Clifford Family

Aaron Clifford, 19, was taking part in the warm-up lap of the National STK600 race on Sunday July 21, part of the British Superbike (BSB) weekend, when he was in a crash with two other riders.

He was put into a coma by the BSB medical team before being airlifted to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge, by the East Anglian Air Ambulance.

Mr Clifford was moved to neurosciences critical care unit and spent 23 days on life support.

Henry Clifford, Aaron's grandfather, said: "Aaron has thankfully surprised all the medical team, he came out of the coma but was not responding at all. You would think he was with us but not.

Aaron Clifford is awake and has walked unaided following his horror Snetterton Circuit crash. Picture: Clifford Family Aaron Clifford is awake and has walked unaided following his horror Snetterton Circuit crash. Picture: Clifford Family

"But then a miracle happened, he woke up and there's been no further treatment.

"He is now walking with a frame and can walk a little on his own and he is not on any medication, all the tubes are gone."

The rider, from Duleek, Ireland, had a number of injuries including a serious head injury, both cheek bones broken, a collapsed left lung, broken sternum, multiple broken ribs, both wrists and right arm broken, shattered left femur, broken neck, and dislocated pelvis.

Aaron Clifford was seriously injured in a crash at Snetterton Circuit. Picture: BSB/Dacid Yeomans Aaron Clifford was seriously injured in a crash at Snetterton Circuit. Picture: BSB/Dacid Yeomans

Operations had been underway to put plates in his legs and arms to allow the breaks to heal. But on Wednesday, July 24 he needed emergency surgery and was taken to the heart and lung specialist centre at Papworth Hospital, Cambridge.

The family had been staying in Cambridge but with Mr Clifford needing no more operations, awake and able to walk, they have been told they can return to Ireland in December.

A Go Fund Me Page has been set-up to help with the teenager's recovery. A target of €20,000 had been set with more than €10,000 raised in just five days after donations from the racing community.

The fund has now raised more than €28,000.