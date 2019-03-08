Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Crash causes delays on the A47

PUBLISHED: 07:58 11 April 2019 | UPDATED: 08:07 11 April 2019

A crash on the A47 is causing tail backs and delays for drivers this morning. Picture: Staff

A crash on the A47 is causing tail backs and delays for drivers this morning. Picture: Staff

Archant

Drivers are being advised to allow extra time for their journeys this morning following a collision on the A47.

The EDP24 traffic map showing tailbacks on the A47 westbound. Pictrue: edp24 travel mapThe EDP24 traffic map showing tailbacks on the A47 westbound. Pictrue: edp24 travel map

The incident has occurred on the A47 westbound, half way between the A146 Trowse junction and the A140 Harford junction.

Traffic is currently only able to use the outside lane with drivers advised to allow an extra 35-minutes for their journeys.

Police are on the scene.

For the latest travel information visit the EDP24 traffic map.

Most Read

Trash Girl spends the day at the EDP and Evening News to share her eco tips

ECO Hero Nadia Sparkes at Archant Photo: Brittany Creasey

How Norfolk couple tamed the house from hell

Tackling a property nightmare: Olly Savage and Katrina Crossley, from Norwich. Pic: Katrina Crossley.

Council finds multiple issues with ‘dangerous’ new roundabout near Norwich

Stephen Jamieson claims the new roundabout outside his home has made his driveway unsafe to exit. Picture Victoria Pertusa

Iconic north Norfolk hotel set to change hands for more than £8.65 million

Brendan Hopkins outside the Hoste, in Burnham Market. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Paddy’s Pointers: Five observations from Norwich City’s rollercoaster 2-2 Championship draw against Reading

Ben Godfrey thumped Norwich City level against Reading Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Most Read

Trash Girl spends the day at the EDP and Evening News to share her eco tips

ECO Hero Nadia Sparkes at Archant Photo: Brittany Creasey

Woman dies after crash involving four cars

The A148 at Sculthorpe and the junction with the B1355, near where the crash happened. Picture: Archant

Travellers move onto park and ride site

Several caravans and vehicles could be seen at Costessey park and ride on Monday morning (April 8). Photo: Archant

Nurse asked patient out on date to McDonald’s in ‘sexually motivated’ actions which got him sacked

James Paget Hospital in Gorleston. Picture: Nick Butcher

Katie Price set to open new Norwich nightclub

Katie Price arriving for the Fifty Shades Darker European Premiere held at Odeon Leicester Square, London. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Thursday February 9, 2016. See PA story SHOWBIZ FiftyShades. Photo credit should read: Ian West/PA Wire

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Council finds multiple issues with ‘dangerous’ new roundabout near Norwich

Stephen Jamieson claims the new roundabout outside his home has made his driveway unsafe to exit. Picture Victoria Pertusa

Dream home turned nightmare as family complain of countless snags in new-build house

Heidi Franklin and her family dream house in Mulbarton filled problems waiting to be fixed. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Paddy’s Pointers: Five observations from Norwich City’s rollercoaster 2-2 Championship draw against Reading

Ben Godfrey thumped Norwich City level against Reading Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Iconic north Norfolk hotel set to change hands for more than £8.65 million

Brendan Hopkins outside the Hoste, in Burnham Market. Picture: Matthew Usher.

‘Horror’ hotel turns dream Tenerife holiday into nightmare for father and daughter

Lee Parker was excited to take his 17-year-old daughter, Sophie Parker on her first trip to Tenerife. Picture: Contributed by Lee Parker
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists