Crash causes delays on the A47
PUBLISHED: 07:58 11 April 2019 | UPDATED: 08:07 11 April 2019
Archant
Drivers are being advised to allow extra time for their journeys this morning following a collision on the A47.
The EDP24 traffic map showing tailbacks on the A47 westbound. Pictrue: edp24 travel map
The incident has occurred on the A47 westbound, half way between the A146 Trowse junction and the A140 Harford junction.
Traffic is currently only able to use the outside lane with drivers advised to allow an extra 35-minutes for their journeys.
Police are on the scene.
For the latest travel information visit the EDP24 traffic map.