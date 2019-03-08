Crash causes delays on the A47

A crash on the A47 is causing tail backs and delays for drivers this morning. Picture: Staff Archant

Drivers are being advised to allow extra time for their journeys this morning following a collision on the A47.

The EDP24 traffic map showing tailbacks on the A47 westbound. Pictrue: edp24 travel map The EDP24 traffic map showing tailbacks on the A47 westbound. Pictrue: edp24 travel map

The incident has occurred on the A47 westbound, half way between the A146 Trowse junction and the A140 Harford junction.

Traffic is currently only able to use the outside lane with drivers advised to allow an extra 35-minutes for their journeys.

Police are on the scene.

